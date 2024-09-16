Three players fined following Week 14’s games

TORONTO — The Canadian Football League announced on Monday that three players have been fined following Week 14’s games.

BC linebacker Ayinde Eley has been fined for delivering a high hit on Montreal wide receiver Jose Barbon.

Saskatchewan defensive lineman Miles Brown has received a maximum fine for delivering a low hit to Winnipeg quarterback Chris Streveler.

Edmonton wide receiver Eugene Lewis has been fined for delivering a crackback block on Calgary defensive back Branden Dozier.

As per league policy, the amounts of the fines were not disclosed.