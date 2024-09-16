Three players fined following Week 14’s games
TORONTO — The Canadian Football League announced on Monday that three players have been fined following Week 14’s games.
- BC linebacker Ayinde Eley has been fined for delivering a high hit on Montreal wide receiver Jose Barbon.
- Saskatchewan defensive lineman Miles Brown has received a maximum fine for delivering a low hit to Winnipeg quarterback Chris Streveler.
- Edmonton wide receiver Eugene Lewis has been fined for delivering a crackback block on Calgary defensive back Branden Dozier.
As per league policy, the amounts of the fines were not disclosed.