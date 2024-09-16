Follow CFL

© 2024 CFL. All rights reserved.

Three players fined following Week 14’s games

TORONTO — The Canadian Football League announced on Monday that three players have been fined following Week 14’s games.

  • BC linebacker Ayinde Eley has been fined for delivering a high hit on Montreal wide receiver Jose Barbon.
  • Saskatchewan defensive lineman Miles Brown has received a maximum fine for delivering a low hit to Winnipeg quarterback Chris Streveler.
  • Edmonton wide receiver Eugene Lewis has been fined for delivering a crackback block on Calgary defensive back Branden Dozier.

As per league policy, the amounts of the fines were not disclosed.

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!