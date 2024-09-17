111th Grey Cup Playoff Scenarios: Als target home date; REDBLACKS seek playoff berth

TORONTO — The Montreal Alouettes and the Ottawa REDBLACKS have their eyes on playoff positioning in Week 16.

An Alouettes win over the visiting REDBLACKS on Saturday, paired with a Hamilton Tiger-Cats win over the Toronto Argonauts on Friday night would ensure that the Alouettes will host a home playoff game. The Als clinched a playoff spot in Week 13.

A REDBLACKS’ win on Saturday would give them a playoff berth, marking their first trip to the post-season since 2018.

The following scenarios are in play this week:

EAST DIVISION

MTL WIN and TOR LOSS = MTL clinches home playoff date

OTT WIN = OTT clinches post-season berth

WEST DIVISION

No team can clinch a playoff spot this week.

CROSSOVER RULE

If the fourth-place team in Division A – A4 – has more points than the third-place team in Division B – B3 (they cannot be tied), A4 will cross over and take the place of B3 in terms of playoff seeding. A4 will then compete against B2 in the Division B Semi-Final.

PLAYOFF PICTURE