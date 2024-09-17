REDBLACKS’ Adarius Pickett out for season

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS will be without one of their top defensive players for the remainder of the season.

Head coach Bob Dyce confirmed to reporters on Tuesday afternoon that linebacker Adarius Pickett has suffered a season-ending Achilles injury.

Pickett, 28, joined the team in free agency this year and has been a key component of their defence. The four-year veteran has 52 tackles, an interception and a sack for the REDBLACKS through 13 games. He left the REDBLACKS’ Week 15 loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats with his injury.

The REDBLACKS are on the verge of securing their first playoff berth since the 2018 season. They host the East-leading Montreal Alouettes on Saturday, where a win would qualify them.

Ottawa is also missing starting middle linebacker, Jovan Santos-Knox, who is on the six-game injured list. Weak side linebacker Frankie Griffin is likely miss a game or two with injury as well.