Ticats sign American receiver OJ Hiliare

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced on Tuesday that the football club has signed American receiver OJ Hiliare.

Hiliare, 23, spent training camp with the National Football League’s Atlanta Falcons (2024) after signing with the club as an undrafted free agent.

The six-foot, 185-pound native of Belle Glade, Florida played 26 games over two seasons at Bowling Green State University (2022-23), registering 103 receptions for 1,279 yards and 10 touchdowns.

He began his collegiate career at Alabama A&M, where he suited up in 14 games over two seasons (2020-21), registering 88 receptions for 1,151 yards and 13 touchdowns.