Weekly Predictor: Edmonton to beat Winnipeg?

So much happened last week that’s it’s completely made this week as unpredictable as ever.

The majority had the Lions, REDBLACKS, and Alouettes winning.

BC and Ottawa lost, while Montreal limped to a tie against the struggling Stamps.

What does that mean for a week of division rivalry games that have some major playoff implications?

Your guess is as good as mine!

So, let’s figure this out together.

Hamilton at Toronto

Friday, September 20

7:00 p.m. ET

Three weeks ago the Tiger-Cats edged the Argonauts in the Labour Day Classic and then last week, the Tiger-Cats shocked the CFL again with an impressive win over Ottawa.

Can they make it three games in a row?

Hamilton is playing for their playoff lives right now. A loss and they won’t be officially eliminated for the playoffs but they’ll need everything to go right from there.

Toronto showed out last week in Vancouver in a game not many thought they’d be able to pull off after back-to-back losses.

The concerns for Toronto have to be the lack of consistency since Chad Kelly came in and they keep losing to the Tiger-Cats.

Hamilton has won all games against Toronto and I’d usually say it’s hard to beat a team three times in a season, except Toronto won ALL FOUR matchups against the Tiger-Cats last season.

However, the first two games were at Tim Hortons Field. The Argonauts are 5-1 at BMO this season and I think the home cooking will help the Argos come close to clinching a playoff spot.

PICK: TORONTO

Saskatchewan at Calgary

Friday, September 20

9:30 p.m. ET

This game features two of the coldest teams in the CFL. The Riders haven’t won in seven games. The Stamps haven’t won in five games.

Something has to give at McMahon Stadium on Friday night. Although, both teams have been involved in ties this season so who knows what will happen.

Both teams are having a hard time finding any playmakers in the middle portion of the season to make the play that gives them the edge.

Calgary’s turnover ratio has been abysmal of late as they’ve gone from a ratio of 0 to -15 in the last eight weeks.

Jake Maier was alright in his return to starter but the offence couldn’t finish off drives.

The Roughriders are coming off their bye week with rested legs after a gruelling 10-game stretch that saw them go from divisional favourites to a team scratching and clawing to keep their third place position in the playoff race.

I’ll be interested to see how Saskatchewan comes out of the bye week and if they’ve added any wrinkles to defensive/offensive game plans get back to their winning ways.

These two coaching staffs have a lot of familiarity with each other as Saskatchewan is made up of a lot of former Stampeders. I’m not sure how many surprises their can be.

But I think fresh legs will pay off for the Riders to end their seven-game slide.

PICK: SASKATCHEWAN

Montreal at Ottawa

Saturday, September 21

3:00 p.m. ET

The game of the week headlines CTV’s Saturday matinee!

Ottawa is two games back of Montreal in the race for first in the division and need this win or they’ll be looking over their shoulder to hold off Toronto for second.

Montreal has come off the bye week with two lacklustre games as injuries to Austin Mack and Tyson Philpot are clearly hampering the targets Cody Fajardo feels most comfortable with.

The REDBLACKS, however, come in beat up on defence with Adarius Pickett suffering an injury in their loss to the Tiger-Cats. That’ll be a noticeable hole in Ottawa’s defence if he’s out for a significant time.

This is the stage of the season where clearly everyone is dealing with injuries, but as the Alouettes proved last season and I think show again, they’ll be overcome injuries better than most with the depth that Danny Maciocia has built.

I think they’ll attack the linebacking corps of the REDBLACKS just as Hamilton did last week.

PICK: MONTREAL

Winnipeg at Edmonton

Saturday, September 21

7:00 p.m. ET

The Bombers and the Elks are the CFL Simulation’s top picks to win the Grey Cup going into Week 16. But we know only one team can win.

It’s the first meeting of the season for the two teams who will see each other in back-to-back weeks.

The Elks have flown to the top of the offensive stats in the Canadian Football League as they’ve been dominating many games in their run toward the playoffs and we’ll also see Tre Ford back behind centre.

Ford is going to be a complete headache again for defences to try and run him down. Although maybe his twin brother Tyrell on the Bombers sideline will be ready for him.

How about bringing Ford in to spy on Ford? Now that’s a matchup I’d love to see.

The run game has blown up for the Elks. After seven weeks into the season, they were dead last averaging 61 yards/game and since then they’ve averaged 165 yards/game.

WOW!

The Bombers run defence has gotten better but now that they’re without Adam Bighill, it’s going to be a challenge.

Then there is the fact the Bombers haven’t lost a game after a bye week with Zach Collaros at quarterback. Not once.

Although, good things have to come to an end. I just think the faster and more confident team will win and right now, it’s the Elks.

PICK: EDMONTON