2023 first-round CFL Draft pick Lwal Uguak returns to Als

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes announced on Wednesday that National defensive lineman Lwal Uguak has returned to the team. The 24-year-old will be on the practice field with the team on Wednesday.

Uguak (six-foot-five, 271 pounds) signed a contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last January after spending one season with the Alouettes. In three NFL preseason games, he recorded two defensive tackles, one sack, and one knockdown.

The Alouettes selected Uguak with the seventh overall pick in the 2023 CFL Draft. The Edmonton, Alta. native played in all of the Alouettes’ games last year, amassing 16 defensive tackles, three sacks, and one forced fumble.

In three playoff games, he created havoc in the trenches, collecting 11 defensive tackles and he knocked down three passes, helping the team hoist the Grey Cup.

He spent his first three college football seasons with the University of Connecticut Huskies and completed his college career with the TCU Horned Frogsin 2022.

The Alouettes travel to Ottawa to face the REDBLACKS on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET, with the game airing on CTV.