Brandon’s Blitz Picks: Who’s got the range?

BP returned to its losing ways, going 2-4 in Week 15 to drag our record to 65-51 this season. With Week 16 marking the home stretch of the regular season, let’s see if we catch fire and run with the momentum.

RELATED

» Start vs. Sit: Tons of targets for Reggie Begelton

» CFL Simulation: The team nobody wants to see

» CFL Fantasy Rewind: Steven Dunbar Jr. at the top

» CFL Fantasy Projections: Bombers’ passing game about to take off?

1. How long will the longest field goal be in Saturday’s Stampeders-Elks game (0-45 yards or 46-plus yards)?

Play Elks Blitz Picks here

46-plus yards. Edmonton kicker Dean Faithful connected on a 41-yard field goal in his first game with the Elks in Week 14, but Calgary’s Rene Parades is the kicker most likely to hammer a long-distance kick between the goal posts. Parades has kicked 25 field goals of at least 40 yards, including going 5-7 from beyond 50 yards. Count on this pick being right.

2. Can Saskatchewan’s offensive line help the Roughriders rush for over 100 yards against Calgary on Friday?

Play Roughriders Blitz Picks here

Yes. Frankie Hickson ($5,200 CFL Fantasy salary) and the Riders’ o-line face a Stamps’ run defence ranked last in the league with 116.8 yards allowed per game. Saskatchewan, ranked last with 78.7 rushing yards per game, has an excellent opportunity to take pressure off Trevor Harris ($12,600) and the passing game as they bid to snap a seven-game winless streak.

3. Will Toronto receiver Damonte Coxie have over/under 85.5 yards against Hamilton on Friday?

Play Argonauts Blitz Picks here

Yes. Coxie ($11,300) comes off a 21-yard receiving effort in the Week 15 win at BC, so expect him to bounce back. The presence of Makai Polk ($5,300) has taken some targets away from Coxie, but the Argos’ passing game will have plenty of targets to go around in what should be a high-scoring affair.

4. Will Calgary linebacker Cameron Judge have at least four tackles in Friday’s game against Saskatchewan?

Play Stampeders Blitz Picks here

Yes. Judge is among the league leaders with 56 total tackles. With the Roughriders looking to reestablish their dormant running attack, Judge will be heavily involved in attempting to keep Saskatchewan’s offence in check.

5. Will Ottawa receiver Dominique Rhymes finish with at least 7.5 catches against Montreal on Saturday?

Play REDBLACKS’ Blitz Picks here

No. Rhymes ($10,000) has pulled in 20 receptions in the last two games and is now ranked in the top 10 in receiving yards (782). He will continue to get his share of targets, but the Montreal’s pass defence is second in the league with 252.3 yards allowed per game. This feels like a game where Dru Brown ($11,600) will focus on Justin Hardy ($11,200), the league’s reception leader, with 76 catches.

6. Will Hamilton receiver Steven Dunbar Jr. score against Toronto Friday?

Play Tiger-Cats Blitz Picks here

Yes. Dunbar ($10,600) caught his third major in Week 15 when he topped all players with 29.1 fantasy points. He should continue his hot hand against an Argonauts’ defence that has allowed 23 completions of at least 30 yards. Count on Bo Levi Mitchell ($12,200) to keep a steady stream of targets in the direction of Dunbar.

7. Will Winnipeg running back Brady Oliveira (finally) score his first major of the 2024 season against Edmonton on Saturday?

Play Blue Bombers Blitz Picks here

Yes (hopefully). Oliveira ($12,200) has done everything but score a touchdown as he has helped the Blue Bombers return atop the West Division after a 2-5 start. Oliveira is second in the league with 894 rushing yards and has contributed 44 receptions for 365 yards yet has not seen the end zone since last October. The Elks have allowed 33 offensive touchdowns, setting the stage for the Blue Bombers to continue their surprising rebound.

8. Will Montreal linebacker Darnell Sankey be involved in forcing a turnover against Ottawa Saturday?

Play Alouettes Blitz Picks here

Yes. Sankey has three forced fumbles and an interception to his credit this season as he remains a strong candidate for Most Outstanding Defensive Player. The Alouettes forced three turnovers in their Week 3 win over the REDBLACKS and have forced 28 turnovers. If they create mayhem in the Ottawa backfield, there’s a strong chance Sankey will be involved.