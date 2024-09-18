CFL Fantasy Sleepers: Plenty of options in Riders’ aerial offence

Week 16 will have someone under the radar score huge for the few CFL fantasy players who had him in their lineup.

It’s our job to find them for you, so off we go.

QUARTERBACK

Tre Ford, Elks, $10,000 Salary (vs. Winnipeg, Saturday)

Yes, we suggested sitting Ford in our Week 16 Start vs. Sit column, but for every reason to shy away from Ford, there’s enough evidence to consider playing the second-year pivot.

For starters, Ford has completed an insane 76.1 percent of his pass attempts. We’re not talking simple dump-offs to Kevin Brown ($9,500) or Jevon Leake ($8,400), as Ford averages 10.3 yards per pass, which would lead the league if he had enough attempts to qualify. He’s averaging 6.9 yards per carry with four of his 12 rushing attempts resulting in at least 10 yards. Facing Winnipeg’s defence presents a stiff challenge, but we feel Ford will at least top his 8.7 FP projection while having the potential to double that.

RUNNING BACK

Javon Leake, Edmonton, $8,400 Salary (vs. Winnipeg, Saturday)

While Leake probably won’t reach the heights of his Week 9-10, he is still a solid back who could parlay a hot hand into approaching his fantasy projection of 14.1 points. Leake scored 13.2 FP in Week 14, bouncing back from sluggish efforts in Weeks 11 and 13.

Winnipeg’s run defence has improved from its early season woes and now allows 99.4 yards per game. However, the veteran Blue Bombers defenders might be in trouble if the Elks can use their speed advantage. That spells good news for Leake, who can easily emerge as one of the week’s top scorers.

RECEIVERS

Kian Schaffer-Baker, Saskatchewan, $9,200 Salary (at Calgary, Friday)

KSB will miss the Winnipeg pass defence after scoring 30.9 FP in Weeks 13-14. The presence of Samuel Emilus ($10,900) and the emergence of KeeSean Johnson ($2,500) has left Schaffer-Baker as the occasional forgotten man in the Roughriders’ offence, but Friday feels like a good time to invest in him.

Schaffer-Baker is projected for 11.5 FP, a reasonable number. However, we feel this has the makings of a high-scoring affair. That’s why we feel KSB could finish in the 16-18 FP range that would include his first major since scoring twice in Week 2.

Tyler Snead, Montreal, $6,100 Salary (at Ottawa, Saturday)

Snead’s return in Week 15, where he caught all four of his targets for 41 yards eased losing Tyson Philpot for the remainder of the season. It was Snead’s first game since being injured in Week 1, and he showed flashes of what he’s capable of doing.

Saturday’s game against a REDBLACKS team nipping at the heels of the Alouettes will come down to someone stepping their game up. We think it will be Snead, whose 5.9 FP projection can become 13-15 FP if Cody Fajardo ($12,100) gets him into the flow early.