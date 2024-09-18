REDBLACKS add 6 players to practice roster

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced on Wednesday that they have added six American players to their practice roster.

The club has added receiver Lincoln Victor, offensive linemen Kendrick Sartor and Darta Lee, defensive lineman Darius Hodges, linebacker Cam Bright and defensive back Clay Fields III.

Before earning a tryout with the New York Giants this year, Victor (five-foot-nine, 177 pounds) played 37 games for Washington State from 2021 to 2023. The Wast Camas, WA product — who was born in Pukalani, Maui — hauled in a total of 137 passes for the Cougars, racking up 1,401 yards and seven touchdowns. Victor also ran the ball eight times, scoring a touchdown and returned 27 kickoffs for 542 yards. He also suited up in 17 games for Hawaii from 2019 to 2020, where he made 12 catches for 103 yards and three touchdowns, while rushing twice for 49 yards, and returning 23 kickoffs for 511 yards.

Sartor (six-foot-seven, 316 pounds) joined the Hamilton Tiger-Cats ahead of the 2023 season and went on to appear in six games, including two against the REDBLACKS. He suited up again with Hamilton during the 2024 preseason. Sartor spent his collegiate career at Marshall, where he played four seasons from 2019 to 2022, making 24 starts.

Lee (six-foot-three, 315 pounds) played both left tackle and right tackle for the Toronto Argonauts during the 2024 preseason, after a 2022 minicamp stint with the Houston Texans. He played four seasons at UTEP, following a year at Kilgore College in 2017 , and Illinois in 2016.

Hodges (six-foot-two, 280 pounds) earned a tryout with the Seattle Seahawks this year, following a productive collegiate career at Tulane. He appeared in 46 games from 2020 to 2023, recording 84 solo tackles, 30 assisted tackles, 34 tackles for loss, 18.5 sacks, four pass breakups, three forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery.

Prior to a 2024 Training Camp stint with the Calgary Stampeders, Bright (six-foot, 222 pounds) spent the 2023 preseason with the Cleveland Browns. His time at Washington saw Bright earn a 2022 All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention, on the back of a season that saw him rack up 31 solo tackles, 29 assisted tackles, four and a half tackles for loss, two and a half sacks, an interception, and a pass breakup. In the 52 games prior from 2018 to 2021, Bright totaled 186 total tackles, 24.5 tackles for loss, nine sacks, an interception, four pass breakups, three forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries.

Fields (five-foot-10, 211 pounds) spent time with the Indianapolis Colts during the 2024 preseason. He transferred to Tennessee-Chattanooga for the final season of his college career in 2023, where he suited up in 12 games, recording 36 solo tackles, 13 assisted tackles, two tackles for loss, an interception, and nine pass breakups.

Fields spent the previous four seasons at Marist, where he earned Third Team FCS All-American honours in 2021. Through 32 games with the Red Foxes, he racked up 75 solo tackles, 94 assisted tackles, five tackles for loss, half a sack, seven interceptions, 20 pass breakups and a fumble recovery. Fields also contributed there as a kick returner, fielding 11 kickoffs for 176 yards, along with 20 punts for 191 yards and a touchdown.