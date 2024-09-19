Alouettes confirm Tyson Philpot out for the season

MONTREAL — Montreal Alouettes’ National receiver Tyson Philpot is out for the season with an injury, the team announced on Thursday.

Philpot had been place on the six-game injured list in Week 11 after injuring his foot on August 10 against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, but has now been confirmed out for the remainder of 2024.

“It’s unfortunate because Tyson was having a great season; he became one of the leaders on our team,” said Danny Maciocia, general manager of the Alouettes. “We waited to confirm this news because we were awaiting opinions from other specialists. Today, we can announce with certainty that he will not be returning. Tyson continues to be around the team to support the guys. He’s holding his head high despite his disappointment.”

The pass-catcher was enjoying his best statistical season so far in the CFL, catching 58 passes for 779 yards and five majors as the WR1 for the Alouettes.

The 110th Grey Cup Most Valuable Canadian assumed the role when Austin Mack left to join the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons. Mack, who has since rejoined the Als, is also dealing with an injury of his own. Montreal now turns to names like Kaion Julien-Grant, Charleston Rambo and Cole Spieker to carry the load in the passing game.

The team is set to leave for Ottawa on Friday, where they will face the REDBLACKS on Saturday, September 21 at 3:00 p.m. ET at TD Place Stadium.