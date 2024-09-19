Checking Down: Greg Bell listed as doubtful for Friday

TORONTO — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats might not have running back Greg Bell available when they face the Toronto Argonauts on Friday.

Bell is coming off his best game of the season (111 yards from scrimmage, one touchdown) in the win against the Ottawa REDBLACKS, but was limited in practice on Wednesday and was listed as doubtful by the Tabbies.

In other injury news, Ottawa’s Adarius Pickett has suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in the loss to the Ticats, while Toronto Argonauts’ Wynton McManis was a full participant in practice and was listed as available for Friday’s game.

The Elks meanwhile have brought back All-CFL defensive lineman A.C. Leonard, while the Montreal Alouettes re-signed defensive lineman Lwal Uguak.

CFL.ca is Checking Down with news and notes from Week 15.

BC LIONS

– Offensive lineman Tyler Packer spoke to BCLions.com about being a start in 2024, his journey from the University of Calgary to the CFL and more (BCLions.com).

– Patrice Rene was one of the players added to this week’s CFL Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus for his work on special teams in the loss against the Toronto Argonauts (BCLions.com).

EDMONTON ELKS

– The Edmonton Elks have added six players to their practice roster, including former East Division All-CFL defensive lineman A.C. Leonard, the club announced Saturday (CFL.ca).

– The Elks have moved one spot in the latest PFF’s Offensive Line Rankings, jumping all the way to No. 3 and overtaking the Ottawa REDBLACKS (PFF.com).

– While the Elks still have a ways to go to make the playoffs, the CFL Simulation sees them as a big problem for the rest of the league, should they get there. The simulation has them as its second-most likely team to win the Grey Cup in November (CFL.ca).

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

– Defensive back Keon Raymond and offensive lineman Spencer Wilson, who both played eight seasons and won a pair of Grey Cup rings during their time with the Calgary Stampeders, have signed one-day contracts in order to officially retire as members of the Red and White, the team announced on Wednesday (CFL.ca).

– Calgary was left disappointed with a tie in Week 15 against the Montreal Alouettes, but is now looking forward towards their key Week 16 matchup with the Saskatchewan Roughriders in Week 16 (Todd Saelhof, Calgary Herald).

– Receiver Reggie Begelton said he’s taking it one game at a time as the team attempts to stack wins over the final stretch of the season to make a playoff push (Stampeders.com).

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

– Riders’ head coach Corey Mace stopped practice an hour earlier on Tuesday to talk to his team and the squad responded with their best practice of the week on Wednesday as they prepare to face the Stampeders in Week 16 (Taylor Shire, Regina Leader-Post).

– Saskatchewan started the season 5-1 before going on a seven-game losing streak and drop to fourth place in the West Division. There’s still time but the room for error is almost gone as they attempt to make a run at a post-season spot (Jacob Carr, Global News).

– Are the Riders favourites to beat the Stamps in Week 16? Check out this week’s Writers’ Picks to see who did the writers at CFL.ca choose to win every matchup (CFL.ca).

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

– The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced on Tuesday the team has added for American players, including quarterback Darren Grainger, defensive end Brandon Wright, defensive back Russell Dandy and receiver Penny Hart (CFL.ca).

– The Bombers announced on Monday that they have signed quarterbacks Jake Dolegala and Bryan Scott. Both players have been added to the practice roster (CFL.ca).

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

– Running back Greg Bell has been listed as doubtful for the game against the Toronto Argonauts by the ‘Cats in their injury report after being limited in practice on Wednesday (CFL.ca).

– The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced on Tuesday that the football club has signed American receiver OJ Hiliare. The 23-year-old spent training camp with the National Football League’s Atlanta Falcons (2024) after signing with the club as an undrafted free agent (CFL.ca).

– Former Elks head coach Chris Jones is making an immediate impact in Hamilton as senior defensive assistant, helping the Ticats improve amidst a two-game winning streak (The Canadian Press via CBC News).

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

– The Argos will be looking for revenge for their OK Tire Labour Day Weekend loss to the Ticats when they face off in Week 16 at BMO Field (TSN.ca).

– Linebacker Wynton McManis was a full participant all week for the Argos and will be available for the game against the Tabbies on Friday (CFL.ca).

– Toronto is coming off a seven-sack performance and could be even better with the imminent returns of defensive Jared Brinkman and Thiadric Hansen (Mike Hogan, Argonauts.ca).

OTTAWA REDBLACKS



– Head coach Bob Dyce confirmed to reporters on Tuesday afternoon that linebacker Adarius Pickett has suffered a season-ending Achilles injury (CFL.ca).

– The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced on Wednesday that they have added six American players to their practice roster (CFL.ca).

– The REDBLACKS will start quarterback Dru Brown for the game against the Alouettes in Week 16. Brown was replaced by veteran Jeremiah Masoli in the second half of the team’s loss to Hamilton but has Dyce’s trust as the team attempts to clinch a playoff spot (Don Brennan, Ottawa Citizen).

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

– The Montreal Alouettes announced on Wednesday that National defensive lineman Lwal Uguak has returned to the team. The 24-year-old will be on the practice field with the team on Wednesday (CFL.ca).

– The Als can clinch a home playoff date with a win over the REDBLACKS in Week 16, coupled with a loss by the Argos against the Ticats. Check out all Playoff Scenarios (CFL.ca).

– Montreal dropped from No. 1 in this week’s AMSOIL Power Rankings for the first time since Week 8. Check out where the current champions rank (CFL.ca).