Immovable Object: REDBLACKS extend Drew Desjarlais through ’26

OTTAWA — One of the anchors of the Ottawa REDBLACKS’ offensive line is staying in the nation’s capital, as the team announced on Thursday that former All-CFL West selection and two-time Grey Cup Champion Drew Desjarlais has signed a contract extension keeping him in Ottawa through the 2026 CFL season.

“Since Drew arrived in Ottawa, he has demonstrated the leadership qualities and high-end ability that have made him one of the top offensive linemen in the CFL,” said REDBLACKS Head Coach Bob Dyce. “We are thrilled to have him locked in as a part of our team for the next two years.”

A native of Belle River, Ont. the 27-year-old Desjarlais signed a two-year deal with the REDBLACKS ahead of the 2023 season, following a 2022 campaign that saw him spend time with the New Orleans Saints and New England Patriots.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to stay in Ottawa and continue to build on the success that we’ve had this year,” said Desjarlais. “The chance to remain a part of this group and keep playing in front of RNation is super exciting.”

Desjarlais was selected fourth overall out of the University of Windsor by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the 2019 CFL Draft, taking only eight games to earn the starting job that he occupied all the way through the team’s victory in the 107th Grey Cup. During his second season in 2021, Desjarlais earned All-CFL West honours while helping the Bombers to their second straight championship.

The newly-extended Desjarlais and the REDBLACKS are back on home field on Saturday at 3:00 p.m. ET, looking to clinch a playoff berth as they host the Montreal Alouettes. Fans can catch the game on CTV.