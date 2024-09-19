MOP Watch: Cody Fajardo among top 10 contenders

As we’ve made the turn past OK Tire Labour Day Weekend and playoff football begins to come more into focus, so too do the major awards which will be voted on as the playoffs get underway.

Of course, the crown jewel is the Most Outstanding Player award which goes annually to the player deemed to have made the biggest impact on their teams’ success.

RELATED

» AMSOIL Power Rankings: Making moves

» Costabile: 4 storylines to watch in Week 16

» MMQB: Hamilton’s playoff path is clear but difficult

» CFL Simulation: The team nobody wants to see

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

» Diversity is Strength stories, podcasts and much more

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

Much like the NCAA’s Heisman Award, the unfortunate reality is far too often the top award goes to the quarterback who won the most games.

That formula often does a disservice to the ultimate team game of football and this new weekly piece over the next month or so will aim to avoid making that the singular focus as I list my top ten favourites for the 2024 CFL MOP.

1 (-) CODY FAJARDO | MONTREAL ALOUETTES | QB

The Alouettes have been the most outstanding team from the start of the season to the present moment and Cody Fajardo – when healthy – has not just been along for the ride, but steadily driving the Als’ efforts with both hands on the wheel.

Leading the CFL in completion percentage (74.9%) and big pass plays of 30-yards or more (17), Fajardo remains the front-runner with a CFL best touchdown to interception ratio of 2.17.

2 (-) NATHAN ROURKE | BC LIONS | QB

Since his return to the lineup, it’s been anything but a straight line to MOP and Grey Cup greatness for Nathan Rourke, but that should have been expected! The re-acclimation process to the CFL has seen ups and downs statistically and with Vernon Adams Jr. waiting in the wings, the Lions feel comfortable with either quarterback at the helm, which makes the MOP odds of either a complicated proposition.

When Rourke is on, he’s as good as anyone in the CFL and will undoubtedly heat up down the home stretch.

3 (-) VERNON ADAMS JR. | BC LIONS | QB

The most perplexing MOP nominee has to be VA.

If he plays, he can ball with anyone and win a Grey Cup when supported properly by all three phases, but will he play? It’s pretty difficult to win a major award while standing on the sidelines.

4 (-) DRU BROWN OTTAWA REDBLACKS | QB

The REDBLACKS resurgence, especially at home this season, has been thanks in large part to Dru Brown and his CFL-best 1.6% interception percentage on attempts.

The winningest quarterback starter (seven) in 2024, Brown could help get Ottawa a playoff spot this week against Montreal for the first time since 2018!

5 (-) JUSTIN MCINNIS | BC LIONS | REC

If any non-quarterback wins the MOP this year it has to be Justin McInnis.

He appears a lock for Most Outstanding Canadian at this point with his CFL-leading 106 targets, 1,169 receiving yards, and seven touchdowns. What a year. But is it good enough for the Most Outstanding Player? It might help his cause if both talented BC quarterbacks continue to split reps and subsequent snaps.

6 (-) ZACH COLLAROS | WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS | QB

Could he really do it? This year, Zach Collaros has been the olympic 3000-metre distance runner who hangs out at the back of the pack for most of the race with commentators wondering why they haven’t broken free before the home stretch appears and in the final 200m suddenly a gold helmet goes flying past everyone.

That being said, that’s a lot of room to make up after starting the season 0-5 with four interceptions and no touchdowns.

7 (-) TREVOR HARRIS | SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS | QB

Tervor Harris would’ve been ranked much higher in this article earlier this season, but after injury meant missed time and a rough stretch against the Bombers to start September, he’s now up against Riders’ late-season collapses of the past.

8 (-) BRADY OLIVEIRA| WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS | RB

If Winnipeg comes all the way back, Collaros will likely have the teams best chance UNLESS the running game begins to go wild led by Brady Oliveira and the Bombers’ big front.

9 (-) TRE FORD | EDMONTON ELKS | QB

Never say never, if Tre Ford goes on an all-time heater from here to the end of the regular season, he will get serious consideration and more than a handful of votes.

10 (-) MCLEOD BETHEL-THOMPSON | EDMONTON ELKS | QB

OR it could be the perfect poetic ending to Edmonton’s up and down, back and forth season to Have McLeod Bethel-Thompson step in and finish what he started in Green and Gold with a home stretch to remember of his own.