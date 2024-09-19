Nye: 6 strong Most Outstanding Rookie picks

The CFL’s Most Outstanding Player debate has been raging all season but of course it’s not the only hardware handed out on awards night.

The Most Outstanding Rookie is also a tough one to select this year with a few teams rolling out some pretty impressive rookies in 2024. Of course the award overall has seen the start of some outstanding and hall of fame worthy careers.

Darrell ‘Mookie’ Mitchell, Mike O’Shea and Solomon Elimimian are a few of those names to grace both the top rookie award and have Canadian Football Hall of Fame busts.

Actually, two former rookies of the year were inducted into the CFHOF just last week, in Weston Dressler and Vince Goldsmith.

When I put down the final list of who to look for this year, I’ve found a top-three list of offensive players and defensive players with a few honourable mentions.

RELATED

» CFL Simulation: The team nobody wants to see

» The Weekly Say: One can’t-miss All-CFL selection

» MMQB: Hamilton’s playoff path is clear but difficult

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

» Diversity is Strength stories, podcasts and much more

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

OFFENCE

It’s all about the receivers, as usual. Since 2000, 10 receivers have won Most Outstanding Rookie, while two running backs and one offensive lineman have taken the honours. This is a popular award for a receiver to burst on to the scene, like Dalton Schoen in 2022 or DaVaris Daniels in 2016.

This year there is a trio near the top of the receiver rankings that will battle through the final third of the season to solidify their chances of being nominated.

SHEMAR BRIDGES | HAMILTON TIGER-CATS | WR

Right now, Bridges leads all rookies in catches (73), yards (824), touchdowns (four) and second-down conversion catches (27). He’s quickly become a Tiger-Cats go-to on key situations. His big frame in the slot is exactly what Bo Levi Mitchell has needed this season and Bridges delivers time and time again. His 27 second-down grabs is five off the league lead, held by Justin McInnis.

ONTARIA WILSON | WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS | WR

Wilson burst onto the scene early in the season with a 201-yard game for the Bombers. Wilson has been pushed into the forefront with injuries to key Bombers’ contributors and was able to gain Zach Collaros’ trust early. His 15.8 yards/catch rate is among the highest in the league, showcasing his big play capability for the Bombers’ offence.

CHARLESTON RAMBO | MONTREAL ALOUETTES | WR

Like Wilson, Rambo has been pushed into more action due to injuries to the likes of Tyson Philpot, Tyler Snead and now Austin Mack. Rambo is on his way to leading the Alouettes in yards now that Philpot is on the shelf for the foreseeable future. He’s another big play receiver and his seven plays for 30-plus yards is one off the league lead by receivers.

DEFENCE

There is also a trio on defence that right now will be hard to vote for, though in Edmonton it’ll be interesting to see how things fall as the team nominee as two of the three play for the Elks.

NICK ANDERSON | EDMONTON ELKS | LB

Unfortunately for Bynum, Anderson likely has the edge for rookies in that Edmonton defence. Anderson has been consistent from the get go as his 89 defensive plays is just off the league lead and two back of the team lead as he battles with Nyles Morgan for that spot. Edmonton’s WILL linebacker has a bright future ahead of him as he has a 100-tackle rookie season very much in his reach.

DEVODRIC BYNUM | EDMONTON ELKS | DB

Bynum has been a menace in his first year in what is a young secondary for the Edmonton Elks. Bynum missed some time in the middle of the season but has been a defensive player who has started to shine as the Elks have started to rise. All five of his interceptions have come in the last three weeks, as he’s one off the league lead.

RALPH HOLLEY | TORONTO ARGONAUTS | DL

Holley is a disruptive force in the middle of the Argonauts’ defence. There were a few moves from last year’s team that saw Shawn Oakman become expendable as the team also lost Dewayne Hendrix in free agency. Well, in comes Holley this season and what an underrated campaign he’s been having! The rookie has become an every down player in the back half of the season. Since Week 8, he’s been a regular and has seven sacks since taking over the starting job, including three last week in the Argos’ win over the Lions.

HONOURABLE MENTIONS

Let’s shout out a few of the offensive lineman that have stepped up in Year 1 around the league that should also be taken into consideration!

Trevor Reid of Saskatchewan, Brendan Bordner in Hamilton and Christy Nkanu of Calgary are among the first year CFLer’s making an impact protecting the quarterback. Unfortunately o-linemen rarely get the love, as Brett Jones remains the only offensive lineman to win rookie of the year (2013).

Think of this as a starter kit on who to watch around the CFL down the stretch for the race for Most Outstanding Rookie!