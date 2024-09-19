Stamps, Riders both hungry for a win on Friday night

CALGARY — With playoff seeding far from decided in the West Division with six weeks to go, the outcome of Friday’s game between the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Calgary Stampeders looms large.

Saskatchewan can create separation from Calgary and the Edmonton Elks with a victory.

The Stampeders, on the other hand, can jump the Elks and move into a tie with the Roughriders if they can pull out another win at McMahon Stadium.

The Riders are hoping a Week 15 bye was what they needed for a reset as their winless streak has reached seven games.

A return to success starts with their offence and quarterback Trevor Harris, who’s thrown for 2,072 yards and 15 touchdowns. To be successful this week facing a Stampeders’ secondary that’s surrendering a third-best 274.6 yards per game, he’ll need several receivers to find open space.

Samuel Emilus will be a primary target as he tops the team with 759 yards. Harris should also look the way of Shawn Bane Jr. and rookie Keesean Johnson with consistency.

As for who he needs to be aware of on the defensive side, it’s a list that starts with Demerio Houston and Tre Roberson. Of the secondary’s 12 interceptions on the season, Houston and Roberson are responsible for seven of them.

Harris is hoping to rely heavily on his experience to help his team navigate the rest of the season.

“I’ve been around a long time and I’ve been on teams that have won Grey Cups that have had losing records at this point in the season,” Harris told reporters.

“I’ve been on teams that have made it to Grey Cups and made it to (Eastern Finals) and been within a shred of the Grey Cup. Those teams start to play well late. The biggest thing is they band together. We’ve got a locker room that is banded together and believes in one another. The guys love each other and we’re going to keep working. We’re going to keep pounding the stone.”

The run game will be turned over to the newly acquired Ryquell Armstead, who spent 11 games with the Ottawa REDBLACKS prior to being released and signing with the Riders. He had 125 carries for 623 yards and three touchdowns during his time in the nation’s capital.

Armstead will run into Mike Rose on the defensive line, who’s made his way through the line of scrimmage for a team-leading five sacks.

Should he find his way past Rose, he’ll run into the mobile Micah Awe and Cameron Judge at linebacker.

With a defence looking to keep them in the game, the bigger question may be how the Calgary offence can put points on the board.

Quarterback Jake Maier has resumed starting duties and is set to start again this week after throwing for 236 yards and a touchdown in a 19-19 tie against Montreal.

Maier’s ability to protect and spread the football will be key to his success.

Defensive back Rolan Milligan Jr., arguably one of the best defenders this season, is listed as out, meaning Amari Henderson, DaMarcus Fields and Marcus Sayles need to have eyes on Reggie Begelton. A strong game could push Begelton past the 1,000-yard mark as he currently sits with 878.

Receivers Marken Michel, Cam Echols and Jalen Philpot performed well against a talented Als’ secondary a week ago and have to step up again with much of the focus set to be placed on containing Begelton.

Dave Dickenson can also rely on Dedrick Mills in the run game to diversify his play call. Since his return in Week 14, Mills has produced 187 yards on 35 carries, including 122 on 21 against Montreal.

He’ll be tested this week against the league’s top run defence. Collectively, the Riders are allowing 73.3 yards per game.

The pressure starts with defensive linemen Bryan Cox Jr. and Micah Johnson as the pair have six sacks apiece.

If they can contain Mills, he’ll be met by Adam Auclair and C.J. Reavis in the middle of the field.

No matter the past results, head coach Corey Mace is setting high expectations every time his team steps on the field as they fight for their playoff lives.

“We’ve got a lot to play for,” Mace told reporters.

“We’ve got to prove it each day, though. It’s about coming to work every day and looking for ways to get better. It’s a matter of really fighting complacency, regardless of the circumstances, because there’s no perfect. So you want to make sure that the guys in the room — the staff and everybody in this building, truthfully — is finding ways to improve each day.”

It’s a West Division matchup with plenty on the line for both Saskatchewan and Calgary.

Kickoff is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. ET. Fans in Canada can watch on TSN and RDS. American and international viewers can tune in on CFL+.

— With files from Riderville.com