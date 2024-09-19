Ticats, Argos clash at BMO Field on Friday Night Football

TORONTO — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Toronto Argonauts meet for the first time since their OK Tire Labour Day Weekend matchup when they square off to open Week 16 on Friday night at BMO Field.

Hamilton has put together consecutive wins, including in that Sept. 2 matchup with the Argonauts, while Toronto pulled off a convincing 33-17 victory over the BC Lions in Week 15.

This week’s game will have a significant impact on the standings as the Ticats can pull within four points of the Argos with four games remaining.

The Hamilton offence continues to fire on all cylinders and is led by quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell, who leads all Canadian Football League pivots with 3,682 yards and 23 touchdowns.

With every game being critical to his team’s playoff hopes, Mitchell will need his receivers to navigate a Toronto pass defence that allowed just 217 yards to BC. Tim White and Shemar Bridges are both closing in on 1,000 yards with 850 and 824, respectively. With eight catches and 151 yards against Ottawa a week ago, Steven Dunbar Jr. also helps stretch the field for Mitchell.

Ryan Dinwiddie is hoping for more of the same out of his secondary after they contained one of the most dynamic receiving games in their latest win. DaShaun Amos picked up his fifth interception against the Lions.

Scott Milanovich’s ground game will run through James Butler with Greg Bell sidelined with an achilles injury. Butler hasn’t played since Week 10 when he rushed for 40 yards on nine carries against Montreal.

And his return will be made difficult by an impressive Argos front seven. Not only do they rank second against the run surrendering 75.3 yards per game, they also have a knack for finding their way to opposing quarterbacks. Defensive lineman Ralph Holley had three sacks against BC and has managed seven in 11 games. He’s joined by Jake Ceresna and Robbie Smith on the line and the emerging Isaac Darkangelo at linebacker.

If that isn’t enough, more help is on the way as defensive lineman Jared Brinkman and linebacker Wynton McManis make their return to the lineup.

Dinwiddie expects his defence to come to play and find a way to limit the big plays that made the Ticats successful the last time they met.

“It starts up front, too, we have to get after the quarterback,” Dinwiddie told reporters.

“He had all day to throw. If we make him uncomfortable he won’t be able to make those deep throws. We have to stop those.”

Argos quarterback Chad Kelly is will face a Ticats secondary that ranks fourth versus the pass allowing 280 yards a game.

Receiver Makai Polk is averaging 13.9 yards per reception in his rookie season and Damonte Coxie is another target Kelly will lean on.

Working to close space on them downfield will be a group of defensive backs led by Richard Leonard, former Argo Jamal Peters and Destin Talbert. Leonard picked off a Kelly pass in their Labour Day meeting.

Despite consecutive games where he averaged 43.5 yards, running back Ka’Deem Carey sits with 811 on the season and is a threat every time he touches the ball. He’ll also rely on his 12 carry, 78-yard game against the Ticats in Week 13 for confidence.

Former Argo DeWayne Hendrix and Nick Usher provide the initial line of defence against the run. Linebacker Kyle Wilson has also been a steadying presence all season with 77 defensive tackles.

It may be a rivalry game but Milanovich wants his team to ignore the outside noise that comes with it.

“They understand where we’re at and I understand where we’re at,” Milanovich told reporters.

“The only thing we can do is focus on this week. They’re all important for us at this point and they have been for a little while. We know it’s a big game, we know what’s at stake. We know we’re going to go into their place after they had a big win on the road. Just having seen them two weeks ago, they’re going to have an axe to grind. We’re working hard and we’re going to show up Friday night and play the best we can play.”

If Hamilton hopes to make a late playoff push, a win over their QEW rival would go a long way.

Toronto can put the Ticats four games back with four to go.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. Catch the game on TSN/RDS. International and U.S. fans can sign up to watch on CFL+.

— With files from Ticats.ca and Argonauts.ca