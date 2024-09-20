Bombers, Elks wrap Week 16 in highly anticipated clash

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks and Winnipeg Blue Bombers are proving it’s true what they say; it’s not how you start, but how you finish.

After both teams began the season 0-4 — or 0-7 in Edmonton’s case — they’ve reeled off impressive stretches to make the West Division any team’s for the taking.

Elks’ interim head coach Jarious Jackson will turn the offence back over to Tre Ford after a Week 15 bye and the duo will hope to present a multitude of issues for the Winnipeg defence.

Ford’s affinity for using his legs to create space adds a third threat in Edmonton’s run game. Combined with Kevin Brown and Justin Rankin, the Elks possess three strong rushers and are averaging a CFL-best 117.3 yards per game. It’s an aspect of their offence they’ll lean on early and often against a team that ranks seventh against it.

Slowing the Elks’ three-headed attack is the responsibility of defensive linemen TyJuan Garbutt, Willie Jefferson and linebacker Redha Kramdi.

If Ford has to use his arm, he’ll be on the lookout for Eugene Lewis, who leads the team with 733 yards. Kurleigh Gittens Jr., Tevin Jones and Dillon Mitchell have all also pulled down at least 500 yards on the season.

It’ll be the goal of the Bombers to force the ball into the air against their top-ranked pass defence. Allowing a league-low 238.6 passing yards per game, it’s the secondary where they shine as defensive back Tyrell Ford — Tre Ford‘s twin brother — is tied for the league lead with six interceptions, while veteran Deatrick Nichols and rookie Terrell Bonds create constant pressure downfield.

When Bombers’ head coach Mike O’Shea gets his offence on the field, he’ll be hoping for more production out of quarterback Zach Collaros. Collaros has just one multi-passing touchdown game this season and is averaging 208.6 passing yards over his last three games.

But if there’s one thing the Elks secondary can’t afford to do, it’s take the veteran pivot lightly. Rookie defensive back Devodric Bynum has established himself as a difference maker with five interceptions and could further cement himself with a strong game.

It’ll be Ontaria Wilson, Nic Demski and Kenny Lawler Bynum needs to be most concerned about as Wilson has caught 50 passes for 789 yards, Demski is averaging 8.4 yards per catch and Lawler has the talent to change the momentum of the game at any moment.

With all that said, Jackson has his team aware and ready for the talent on the other sideline.

“They’re just a team that plays well together,” Jackson told reporters.

“They’re a veteran team, they have depth. You can’t say enough about them offensively, with Kenny Lawler, Zach (Collaros) and (Brady) Oliveira back there. They’ve got some weapons on offence and we know that. We’ve got our hands full but so do they.”

There’s a realistic possibility Bombers running back Brady Oliveira can reach the 1,000-yard mark Saturday night. He currently sits with 894 yards and will likely have his share of touches as O’Shea tries to find solutions for an offence that’s scored a league low 295 points.

Defensive linemen Noah Curtis and Elliott Brown will be keeping eyes on Collaros and Oliveira on the line of scrimmage. The duo have proven to be a problem for opposing offensive lines with five sacks apiece.

It won’t be any easier further down the field for Oliveira as he’ll run into linebackers Nyles Morgan and Nick Anderson, who have totalled 180 total defensive plays so far this season.

For Elliott and the Elks, they’re relishing the opportunity to take on the red-hot Bombers.

“It’s really showing through the leadership, for sure,” Brown told reporters of his team’s confidence.

“I think we’re all getting the message that we’re a team that can’t really be beat. All we have to do is play complimentary football and we can win football games. They’re a good team, I think we’re going to prepare well for them and it should be a great game, so I’m excited.”

Winnipeg can run their win streak to six games with a victory.

Edmonton is trying to continue their climb up the tight West Division standings and have won four of their last five.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET from Commonwealth Stadium.

— With files from GoElks.com.