Blue Bombers stifle Elks for sixth straight victory

EDMONTON — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers came away with a 27-14 win over the Edmonton Elks on Saturday evening, riding their defence in the road win to claim their sixth straight victory and the first game of the home-and-home series between the two West Division clubs.

The Bombers’ defence forced six turnovers from the Elks, limiting their passing attack and forcing Edmonton into a second-half quarterback swap. Winnipeg was unable to capitalize on their turnovers in the first half, but eventually ran away from the Elks in the fourth quarter.

Winnipeg’s Tony Jones came up with a game-high 11 defensive plays including an interception and fumble recovery. On offence, the Bombers leaned on the strong running of Brady Oliveira, who piled up 127 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Zach Collaros finished the contest 19-27 for 191 passing yards, a touchdown toss to Ontaria Wilson, and an interception.

Elks running back Justin Rankin led the way for his offence, going for 157 yards on 14 rush attempts. Tre Ford started the ballgame for Edmonton but was unable to make the most of his opportunity. He went 10-17 for 131 passing yards while also giving away two interceptions and losing a fumble. Bethel-Thompson came on in the fourth quarter but couldn’t change the outcome at home.

The Bombers got off to a stellar start at Commonwealth Stadium. A Sergio Castillo field goal on the game’s opening drive put the visitors up by three and then Winnipeg forced an early turnover on Edmonton’s first possession as D. Nichols took the ball out of Ford’s grasp and recovered the fumble himself. Looking to pick up some points off of the turnover, Castillo couldn’t deliver from 53 yards, seeing his kick hit the upright.

Late in the first quarter, the two teams traded interceptions within a span of three plays. First, it was Jones who got underneath the football after it deflected off the helmet of Rankin. Two plays later, Collaros undershot his throw for Kenny Lawler, with Darrius Bratton snagging the ball to give Edmonton control.

The Bombers defence stayed aggressive late in the first half, forcing another fumble. This time it was Haba who punched the ball out of Kevin Brown‘s hands, with Jones securing the ball for his squad. Still, the score would remain at 3-0 at halftime with Winnipeg unable to cash in their extra opportunities on offence.

Just like in the first half, the Bombers were able to begin the second half with a score. This time, however, the away team were able to find the game’s first touchdown. With pressure coming his way, Collaros aired a ball over the middle to Wilson who was placed just inside the Edmonton 10-yard line. Wilson worked his way into the end zone to put the Bombers up 10-0 early in the second half.

On Edmonton’s next possession, they too would get into the end zone for the first time. Rankin and Ford fooled the Bombers with a flea flicker and then Edmonton’s quarterback delivered a 31-yard touchdown to Eugene Lewis who made a couple of defenders miss on his way to the end zone.

On the follow-up drive, Castillo tried to make up for his earlier doink with a 55-yard attempt. His field goal had the same outcome with the ball again hitting the right upright, handing the ball back to Edmonton at their 30-yard line. From there, Rankin started the Elks’ next drive with a powerful 53-yard rush. Boris Bede would round out the drive with a 35-yard kick to tie things up at 10-10.

Back with the football after a Winnipeg punt, Ford threw his second interception of the night, this time seeing Michael Ayers jump the route in the centre of the field. The Bombers finally made the most of Edmonton’s fifth turnover of the game. Oliveira stormed forward for a 30-yard run on the scoring drive before taking the ball into the end zone for a six-yard touchdown, making it 17-10 for Winnipeg with 9:33 remaining.

The Bombers made it a tw0-score game after the three-minute warning courtesy of a Castillo field goal and then put themselves well in the clear with Oliveira’s second touchdown run of the game with 1:02 on the clock. Bede’s second field goal of the night would bring the Elks a bit closer but by then it was too late as the Bombers got the 27-14 win at Commonwealth Stadium.

The Blue Bombers and Elks will meet again in Week 17, kicking off the week’s action from Princess Auto Stadium on Friday, September 27.