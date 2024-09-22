Report: Nathan Rourke to remain as Lions’ starting QB

VANCOUVER — TSN’s Farhan Lalji is reporting that Nathan Rourke will remain as the BC Lions’ starting quarterback.

RELATED

» 111th Grey Cup Playoff Scenarios: Als secure home playoff date

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

As expected, Nathan Rourke will be the @BCLions starting QB going forward. The team will have a walk through today, coming off a bye week. @SportsCentre pic.twitter.com/o0tTmfBiiq — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) September 22, 2024

Rourke sat out the second half of the Lions’ Week 15 loss to the Toronto Argonauts, after he made 6-12 passes for 110 yards, while rushing once for nine yards and a touchdown. Vernon Adams Jr. played the second half and was 4-7 for 75 yards with an interception.

Since rejoining the Lions after a season-and-a-half of exploring NFL options, Rourke has played in five games, making 79 of 126 passes for 1,099 yards with four touchdowns and seven interceptions. Adams had been the team’s No. 1 quarterback since Rourke left to join the Jacksonville Jaguars in early 2023. He was playing at a Most Outstanding Player-calibre early in the season, before suffering a knee injury. His second-half work against the Argos

The Lions sit at 7-7 as they come out of their Week 16 bye. They’re two points behind the Winnipeg Blue Bombers for first place in the West Division. They host a hot Hamilton Tiger-Cats team on Friday that’s riding a three-game win streak.