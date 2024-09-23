CFL Fantasy Rewind: Als’ defence comes up big

TORONTO — We were back to a full slate of four games in Week 16 and CFL Fantasy players had plenty of options to run up their scores in their head-to-head leagues.

On offence, Brady Oliveira had his biggest Fantasy output of the season, looking like the player we’ve come to know over the last few years. Defences can sometimes underwhelm in the world of Fantasy, but the Montreal Alouettes made sure that if you added them to your roster last week that you’d be rewarded.

Here are the top Fantasy performers at each position from Week 16.

RELATED

» MMQB: It’s like the Blue Bombers never left

» Unreal Stories: The source of Brady Oliveira‘s hunger

» Bombers stifle Elks for sixth straight W

» Als clinch home playoff date with win over REDBLACKS

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

QUARTERBACK

Chad Kelly, TOR — 25.9

Kelly made 17-26 passes for 255 yards with a touchdown and an interception, while taking five carries for 19 yards and a pair of touchdowns on the ground. While the Argos fell to the Ticats in the Week 16 opener, Kelly led all QBs with 25.9 fantasy points.

RUNNING BACKS

Brady Oliveira, WPG — 27.8

Oliveira enjoyed his best fantasy week of the 2024 season in the Bombers’ win over the Elks. The reigning Most Outstanding Canadian Player had 18 carries for 127 yards and a pair of rushing touchdowns, while adding a pair of catches for 11 yards. Incredibly, Oliveira’s two trips to the end zone were his first of the season. If he can continue to score touchdowns, his already strong fantasy numbers will continue to climb.

Ryquell Armstead, SSK — 20.7

The brand-new Roughriders’ running back went off for a league-high game on the ground, with 207 yards on 25 carries.

WIDE RECEIVERS

Justin Hardy, OTT — 27.5

Hardy was up to his usual productive ways against the Alouettes, pulling in nine catches for 117 yards and a touchdown. The league’s second-leading receiver (1,130 yards, four touchdowns) enjoyed his fifth 20-plus FP outing of the season and his 27.5 points against a tough Montreal defence were a season-best.

Jalen Philpot, CGY — 19.6

Philpot came up with his second-best fantasy output of the season in the Stamps’ loss to the Roughriders, with six catches for 47 yards and a touchdown.

FLEX

Kian Schaffer-Baker, SSK — 19.0

Schaffer-Baker had five catches for 80 yards and a touchdown in the Riders’ win. His fantasy numbers seem to be rebounding, as his 19-point outing this past week follows up his Week 15 18-point showing.

DEFENCE

Montreal Alouettes — 17.0

The Als provided a season-best 17 FP in their win over the REDBLACKS. They intercepted Dru Brown twice and had three sacks on the day, while forcing Jeremiah Masoli into a turnover on downs in the fourth quarter. Dionté Ruffin and Geoffery Cantin-Arku had Montreal’s interceptions and Tyrice Beverette had seven tackles, with two of them for loss.