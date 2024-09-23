CFL Injury Reports: Week 17

TORONTO — Week 17’s injury reports for all teams will be housed here and will be updated daily.

RELATED

» Buy Tickets for each matchup here

» CFL Fantasy is Back! Draft your roster now

» Play CFL Pick ‘Em presented by Old Dutch!

» Sign up and watch games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

EDMONTON ELKS AT WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

Friday, Sept. 27 | 8:00 p.m. ET | Princess Auto Stadium

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS AT BC LIONS

Friday, Sept. 27 | 10:30 p.m. ET | BC Place

OTTAWA REDBLACKS AT SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

Saturday, Sept. 28 | 3:00 p.m. ET | Mosaic Stadium

MONTREAL ALOUETTES AT TORONTO ARGONAUTS

Saturday, Sept. 28 | 7:00 p.m. ET | BMO Field