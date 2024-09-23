Follow CFL

© 2024 CFL. All rights reserved.

Injury Reports September 23, 2024

CFL Injury Reports: Week 17

Kevin Sousa/CFL.ca

TORONTO — Week 17’s injury reports for all teams will be housed here and will be updated daily.

RELATED
» Buy Tickets for each matchup here
» CFL Fantasy is Back! Draft your roster now
» Play CFL Pick ‘Em presented by Old Dutch!
» Sign up and watch games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

EDMONTON ELKS AT WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

Friday, Sept. 27 | 8:00 p.m. ET | Princess Auto Stadium

 

 

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS AT BC LIONS

Friday, Sept. 27 | 10:30 p.m. ET | BC Place

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury MON TUE WED Game Status
Greg Bell RB Heel Limited
Jordan Byrd WR Knee DNP
Harrison Frost QB Healthy Full
Evan Johnson OL Healthy Full
Brandon Kemp OL Healthy Full
Jonathan Moxey DB Hamstring Limited
Dezmon Patmon WR Healthy Full
Casey Sayles DL Abdominal Limited
DQ Thomas LB Healthy Full
Tim Ward DL Healthy Full
Trevon Mason DL Illness DNP
Davon Harris WR Toe Full

 

BC Lions Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury MON TUE WED Game Status
Ben Hladik LB Calf Full
Alexander Hollins WR Shoulder DNP
Tyler Packer OL Head Full
Jordan Perryman DB Hamstring Full
Garry Peters DB Hip Full
Maxime Rouyer LB Shoulder DNP
Amir Siddiqi DL Knee Full
Isaiah Wooden WR Healthy Scratch Full
Kory Woodruff OL Ankle Full

 

OTTAWA REDBLACKS AT SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

Saturday, Sept. 28 | 3:00 p.m. ET | Mosaic Stadium

 

 

MONTREAL ALOUETTES AT TORONTO ARGONAUTS

Saturday, Sept. 28 | 7:00 p.m. ET | BMO Field

 

 

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!