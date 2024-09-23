CFL Injury Reports: Week 17

- News
TORONTO — Week 17’s injury reports for all teams will be housed here and will be updated daily.
Friday, Sept. 27 | 8:00 p.m. ET | Princess Auto Stadium
Friday, Sept. 27 | 10:30 p.m. ET | BC Place
|HAMILTON TIGER-CATS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|MON
|TUE
|WED
|Game Status
|Greg Bell
|RB
|Heel
|Limited
|Jordan Byrd
|WR
|Knee
|DNP
|Harrison Frost
|QB
|Healthy
|Full
|Evan Johnson
|OL
|Healthy
|Full
|Brandon Kemp
|OL
|Healthy
|Full
|Jonathan Moxey
|DB
|Hamstring
|Limited
|Dezmon Patmon
|WR
|Healthy
|Full
|Casey Sayles
|DL
|Abdominal
|Limited
|DQ Thomas
|LB
|Healthy
|Full
|Tim Ward
|DL
|Healthy
|Full
|Trevon Mason
|DL
|Illness
|DNP
|Davon Harris
|WR
|Toe
|Full
|BC Lions
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|MON
|TUE
|WED
|Game Status
|Ben Hladik
|LB
|Calf
|Full
|Alexander Hollins
|WR
|Shoulder
|DNP
|Tyler Packer
|OL
|Head
|Full
|Jordan Perryman
|DB
|Hamstring
|Full
|Garry Peters
|DB
|Hip
|Full
|Maxime Rouyer
|LB
|Shoulder
|DNP
|Amir Siddiqi
|DL
|Knee
|Full
|Isaiah Wooden
|WR
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|Kory Woodruff
|OL
|Ankle
|Full
Saturday, Sept. 28 | 3:00 p.m. ET | Mosaic Stadium
Saturday, Sept. 28 | 7:00 p.m. ET | BMO Field