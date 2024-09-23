CFL Simulation: Playoff success for the Argos?

TORONTO — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are enjoying everything that a six-game winning streak can throw at them.

Their 0-4 start is a fading dot in the rearview mirror now, as they’ve climbed back into their familiar spot at the top of the West Division standings. In that journey, they’ve picked up season series wins against all of their divisional rivals save for the Edmonton Elks. That could change on Friday when they welcome them into Princess Auto Stadium, after they topped them this past week at Commonwealth Stadium.

The Bombers’ success is reflected in this week’s CFL Simulation. The defending West champs (four years running) have an 81.55 per cent chance of finishing first in the West, have a 70 per cent chance of making it to the 111th Grey Cup and have are the favourites — with a 54.54 per cent chance — to win it.

Over in the East, the Toronto Argonauts have hit a bit of a rough patch, having dropped three out of their last four games. That hasn’t dampened their chances in the digital eyes of the Simulation. Fuelled by their Week 15 win over the BC Lions, the Argos are projected to travel in the opening round of the playoffs, but to advance past the Ottawa REDBLACKS.

Check out where your team stands in this week’s edition of the CFL Simulation.

