Lions add six to practice roster

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions announced on Monday that they’ve added six American players to their practice roster.

The team has signed wide receivers Jared Bernhardt, Devron Harper and Natorian “Deuce” Watts, linebacker Mike Smith Jr., defensive lineman Terrance Taylor and defensive back Amechi “A.J.” Uzodinma.

» Report: Nathan Rourke to remain as Lions' starting QB

Bernhardt (six-foot-one, 195 pounds) signed with the Atlanta Falcons as a non-drafted free agent in 2023 and made the roster as a wide receiver out of training camp before being placed on injured reserve in October.

The Florida native played lacrosse at Maryland from 2017-2021, leaving as the program’s all-time leader in points (290), goals (202), single-season goals (71) and had the record for most goals (18) and points (74) in a single NCAA tournament as the Terrapins won the national title in 2017. Bernhardt then transferred to Ferris State to play quarterback and recorded 1,322 passing yards and 11 touchdown strikes while adding 1,273 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns on the ground. He led the Bulldogs to a Division II national championship.

Harper (five-foot-nine, 170 pounds) most recently attended rookie mini-camp with the Minnesota Vikings after signing as a non-drafted free agent back in May. The native of Conyers, GA transferred from Gardiner-Webb to Mercer University from 2021-23 and recorded 159 receptions for 1,929 yards and 13 touchdowns over 34 games with the Bears. Harper added 458 rushing yards and six majors on 56 total carries and would earn a unanimous first team All-Southern Conference selection plus a nomination for the Walter Payton Award as FCS Player of the Year in his junior season.

Smith (six-foot-one, 231 pounds) attended training camp with the Indianapolis Colts this season after playing his senior year at Baylor and recording 25 total tackles (18 solo, five assisted), three tackles for a loss, seven sacks and one pass breakup. Smith played his junior campaign at Liberty and led the Flames with 85 total tackles and added 10 tackles for a loss, half a sack, two QB hurries, three forced fumbles and one interception in 12 games.

In three seasons in his home state at Mississippi Gulf Coast (2019-2021), he racked up 248 total tackles, 19 tackles for a loss, seven sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and a pair of interceptions. Mike was also named All-MACCC South First Team for the 2021 season.

Taylor (six-foot-three, 229 pounds), a Chicago native, suited up in 46 games over five seasons with the Toledo Rockets and registered 123 total tackles, 28 tackles for a loss, 13.5 sacks, five forced fumbles and four pass break-ups. In his senior season, Taylor was named the MAC West Defensive Player of the Week following a performance against Illinois, recording 1.5 sacks and three tackles for a loss.

Uzodinma (six-foot, 193 pounds) attended 2023 training camp with the Los Angeles Chargers after a productive career at Ball State from 2018-2022 where he appeared in in 57 games and recorded 172 total tackles (138 solo, 34 assisted), four tackles for a loss, 44 pass breakups, 10 interceptions, two sacks, two forced fumbles and a pair of fumble recoveries. The Chicago native won the school’s John Hodge Award as most valuable freshman in 2018 and was an All-Mid-American Conference second-team selection in 2019.

Watts (six-foot-one, 196 pounds) signed with the Green Bay Packers ahead of 2023 and attended training camp with the team before a practice roster stint with the Pittsburgh Steelers to close out his rookie season. After two years at Jones College, the Chicago native transferred to Tulane from 2020-22 and made an immediate impact by starting all 12 games in the 2020 season and leading the team with 512 receiving yards while his six touchdowns were good for second on the squad. In 37 games over three seasons with the Green Wave, Deuce hauled in 81 receptions for 1,407 yards and 16 touchdowns.

All six additions will be with the team at practice on Monday as the BC Lions prepare for a Week 17 home tilt with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats this Friday, Sept. 27.

The first 10,000 fans at Friday’s game will receive a free Orange T-Shirt bearing the special logo designed by artist Corrine Hunt with an addition from artist Tanner Timothy. Click here for more details on the special elements for Friday’s Orange Shirt Day Game.