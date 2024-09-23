MMQB: It’s like the Blue Bombers never left

I was a little surprised to see I was the only member of the CFL.ca panel choosing the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in this weekend’s showdown with Edmonton.

I say that not to pat myself on the back because, well, if you’ve seen my record this year, you’d know it’s worthy of zero accolades. I was just slightly taken aback to be on an island choosing the CFL’s hottest team playing their best football of the year. And Winnipeg got the job done to move into sole possession of first place in the West Division.

The Bombers used the same formula in Saturday’s 27-14 win over the Elks as they’ve used during most of this six-game win streak. That formula consists first and foremost of the league’s No. 1 defence stifling the opposition mixed with timely scoring and a steady diet of reigning Most Outstanding Canadian Brady Oliveira.

This defence has been gradually gaining momentum over the last few months and looks as strong as it ever has during this run of dominance dating back to 2019. Coming out of Week 16, the Blue Bombers sit first overall allowing just 20.6 points per game.

Entering the weekend, Winnipeg also sat first or second overall in major defensive categories like opposition net offence, average passing yards against, offensive touchdowns against, and first downs allowed. This defence has excelled despite not posting gaudy sack or turnover numbers, which shows you how hard they are to generate on.

Individually, this Winnipeg defence has been led by a mix of experienced veterans and fresh stars in the making. Mainstay Willie Jefferson leads the Bombers with six sacks and sits tied for second overall. On the other end of the spectrum, it’s third-year field halfback Evan Holm leading the way with 61 defensive tackles and sophomore field corner Tyrell Ford co-leading the league with six interceptions.

Then there’s Oliveira. The Bombers’ star running back has been the catalyst of this 8-2 run, which has completely turned around their season. All five of Oliveira’s 100-yard rushing games have come during this 1o-game stretch, including posting 127 Saturday in Edmonton. The Blue Bombers are now 5-0 when Oliveira goes into triple digits on the ground.

And he’s been even more of a factor as Winnipeg has rattled off six straight wins. Including his work in the receiving game, Oliveira is averaging more than 110 offensive yards per game since this streak began in early August. This offence stands only to improve with the addition of star left tackle Stanley Bryant. Bryant returned against the Elks after missing a pair of games.

Things aren’t perfect for the Blue Bombers as the news of linebacker Adam Bighill’s season ending surgery was tough to swallow. But after an 0-4 start and suggestions their run as one of the CFL’s elite was over, Winnipeg now has a little breathing room for top spot in the West Division.

The Blue Bombers look to make it seven straight wins when they host Edmonton to kickoff Week 17 on Friday night.

THE STRETCH DRIVE

So, we’re in for quite the finish, hey?

With all nine teams at 14 games and with five weeks remaining this regular season, almost everything remains on the table.

Let’s first eliminate Montreal from this conversation. With Saturday’s 24-12 win over Ottawa, the Als have clinched second place in the East Division and a home playoff date. With one more win, they’ll also lock up the division’s No. 1 seed and a bye into the Eastern Final. I think we can safely lock Montreal into this year’s final four.

As for the other eight teams? It’s time to buckle up. Let’s look at a couple of examples.

With their gutsy 33-31 win over Toronto on Friday night, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats have rattled off three in a row and are right back in the mix. The Ticats now sit four points back of Toronto for an East Division playoff spot; they’re three points back of Saskatchewan in the crossover conversation.

With no more head-to-head games against the teams they’re directly chasing, however, Hamilton has very little margin for error. Realistically, the Tiger-Cats probably need to win three of their final four to keep things interesting.

Then there’s the Calgary Stampeders. After a 37-29 loss to the Riders on Friday night, the reeling Stamps are 0-5-1 over their last six and have dropped to last overall. And yet, with head-to-head games with BC, Edmonton, Hamilton, and Saskatchewan to close out the season, Calgary still has everything to play for.

By highlighting the very alive playoff hopes of the two last place teams in each division, it gives you an idea of how wide open everything is down the stretch.

Let’s go.