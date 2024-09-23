Ticats sign Jamal Peters to one-year extension

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced on Monday that the club has signed All-CFL American defensive back Jamal Peters to a one-year contract extension that will keep him in Hamilton through the 2025 season.

Peters, 27, has started 12 games for the Ticats this season, recording 38 total tackles and four interceptions.

RELATED

» 3 stats that defined Hamilton’s Week 16 win over Toronto

» Bio: Jamal Peters by the numbers

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

The Mississippi State alum joined the Tiger-Cats as a free agent on February 13, 2024, after spending the previous three seasons with the Toronto Argonauts. In 48 regular season games over four CFL seasons, Peters has registered 155 defensive tackles, 15 interceptions, two forced fumbles and one quarterback sack. In 2022, he played a key role in Toronto’s Grey Cup championship while earning recognition as both an All-CFL and East Division All-CFL selection.

Collegiately, Peters played 45 games over four seasons at Mississippi State University (2015-18) before signing with the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent. Peters also spent time with the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons in 2023.

The team also announced on Monday that they have added American defensive back Cameron Dantzler.

Dantzler, 26, appeared in two games last season for the NFL’s New Orleans Saints. The six-foot-two, 190-pound native of Hammond, LA, suited up in 37 games (26 starts) over his four seasons in the NFL with the Saints (2023) and Minnesota Vikings (2020-2022), registering 149 total tackles, six tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, 17 passes defended and three interceptions. He also spent time with the Washington Commanders (2023), Buffalo Bills (2023) and Houston Texans (2023) and in the UFL with the San Antonio Brahmas (2024).

Dantzler was originally selected by the Vikings in the third round, 89th overall of the 2020 NFL Draft after a three-year collegiate career at Mississippi State (2017-2019) where he suited up in 29 games, registering 78 total tackles, four tackles for loss, one quarterback sack, five interceptions, 18 passes defended and one fumble recovery.

While at Mississippi State, he was teammates with Jamal Peters.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats head to BC on Friday night to take on the Lions in Week 17 action as they look to stay in the playoff conversation.