Trevor Harris headlines 5 PFF grades that stand out from Week 16

TORONTO — Trevor Harris had an excellent Week 16 performance.

The veteran pivot had the week’s best passing grade according to Pro Football Focus after completing an impressive 88.9 per cent of his passes in the Roughriders win over the Calgary Stampeders.

A pair of pass-catchers also made PFF’s most notable grades, including one that hauled in passes from Harris and another other catching over 100 yards in his team’s loss.

Who else made this week’s list? CFL.ca brings you five PFF grades that standout from Week 16.

PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff break down every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades – a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position.

For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.

Willie Jefferson | DL | Winnipeg Blue Bombers | 80.9 Pass Rush Grade

Willie Jefferson continued to do Willie Jefferson things in his Blue Bombers’ win over the Edmonton Elks on Saturday night.

Along with a knockdown, Jefferson also had a tackle on his evening. The Bombers defensive end totalled four total pressures generated (hits + sacks + hurries) and won 20.8 per cent of his pass rushes.

Trevor Harris | QB | Saskatchewan Roughriders | 91.9 Passing Grade

TREVOR WITH THE DART! Harris finds Kian Schaffer-Baker for the @sskroughriders score. He’s 14-15 now for 232 and the major. #CFLGameday on @TSN_Sports

📲: Stream on CFL+ pic.twitter.com/IS2kgyd5IC — CFL (@CFL) September 21, 2024

With all the attention on the Roughriders new running back in Week 16, and for good reason as Ryquell Armstead rushed for 207 yards on 25 attempts, Trevor Harris‘ performance may have gone a little under the radar.

Harris only missed on two passes in his team’s win, connecting on 16 of 18 passes (88.9%) for 248 yards, a touchdown, and no interceptions. His quarterback efficiency rating was a whopping 152.1 and he earned the week’s best passing grade.

This doesn’t add to his passing grade, but it’s also worth noting that Harris rushed in a major score and 17 yards on three carries.

Bo Levi Mitchell | QB | Hamilton Tiger-Cats | 90.0 Passing Grade

Speaking of quarterbacks.. Bo Levi Mitchell had yet another big performance for his Hamilton Tiger-Cats in their win over Toronto on Friday night.

Mitchell completed 31 of 40 passes for 362 yards, a major score, and no interceptions. His quarterback efficiency rating was 112.7 on the night and was just second to Harris in the passing grade department.

DaVaris Daniels | WR | Toronto Argonauts | 72.9 Receiving Grade

DaVaris Daniels had himself a big performance in Week 16, despite his team’s loss, earning the week’s best receiving grade of all CFL pass-catchers.

Daniels caught four of five passes thrown his way for 118 yards, averaging 29.5 yards per catch and his longest going for 66 yards. The Argos receiver also notched 33 yards after the catch on the night.

Kian Schaffer-Baker | WR | Saskatchewan Roughriders | 90.3 Offensive Grade

Kian Schaffer-Baker had the highest offensive grade of all receivers in Week 16 according to PFF.

Schaffer-Baker did not miss on Saturday, pulling in all five passes thrown in his direction. He tallied 80 yards and a touchdown in his team’s victory, averaging 16.0 yards per reception. To go along with his 86.9 receiving grade, he also had a 70.3 pass blocking grade and 71.1 run blocking grade.