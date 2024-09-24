111th Grey Cup Playoff Scenarios: Als, REDBLACKS, Bombers eye spots

TORONTO — The Montreal Alouettes are looking to lock up the top spot in the East Division this week, while the Ottawa REDBLACKS continue to attempt to clinch their first playoff berth since the 2018 season.

In the West, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers have their sights set on being the first team in their division to clinch a playoff berth.

The following scenarios are in play this week.

EAST DIVISION

MTL WIN or OTT LOSS = Montreal claims East Division title; earns the right to host the Eastern Final at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium on Saturday, November 9 at 3 p.m. ET

OTT WIN = OTT clinches post-season berth

HAM LOSS and EDM LOSS = OTT clinches post-season berth Eliminates the possibility of OTT being impacted by a West to East crossover



WEST DIVISION

WPG WIN = WPG clinches post-season berth

CROSSOVER RULE

If the fourth-place team in Division A – A4 – has more points than the third-place team in Division B – B3 (they cannot be tied), A4 will cross over and take the place of B3 in terms of playoff seeding. A4 will then compete against B2 in the Division B Semi-Final.

PLAYOFF PICTURE