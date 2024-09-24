Argos add 4 players to roster

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts announced on Tuesday that they have signed linebacker Clayton Glasco, defensive lineman Jalen Green and defensive backs Willie Drew and Derek Slywka.

Glasco, (six-foot, 225 pounds) spent the last two years with the San Diego Strikeforce and Bay Area Panthers of the Indoor Football League. The linebacker recorded 40 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, one sack, and one interception in 2023. The Indiana State alum spent two seasons with the Sycamores, tallying 117 tackles, 18 for loss, 4.5 sacks and one interception in 20 career games. He ranked 20th nationally with 9.6 tackles per game during his senior season. Before ISU, the Ohio native played at Monroe College, where he would add 75 tackles in 2017.

Green, (six-foot-one, 245 pounds) spent four seasons at James Madison University with a spectacular senior season. The Baltimore native would capture a number of accolades including Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year, All-American honours and First-Team All-Conference while setting school records for sacks and sacks in a game (five). Green finished his 2023 season with 50 tackles, 21 for loss, 15.5 sacks, one interception, and two forced fumbles in nine games. For his career, the defensive lineman recorded 97 tackles, 31.5 for loss, 20.5 sacks, two interceptions, and three forced fumbles in 47 games for the Dukes.

Drew, (six-foot, 185 pounds) most recently spent time with the Carolina Panthers during their training camp this season. The Virginia State alum was CIAA Defensive Player of the Year in 2023 after compiling 34 tackles, six interceptions and 16 pass breakups in 10 games played. Drew played 28 games at VSU, recording 99 tackles, 11 interceptions, 39 pass deflections, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. Before VSU, the Virginia native played two seasons at James Madison.

Slywka, (six-foot-three, 215 pounds) spent mini-camp with the Indianapolis Colts in 2024. The Waterloo, NY native played four years at Ithaca University (2020-2023) and was an AP First-Team All-American and First-Team All-Conference as a senior. The defensive back finished 2023 with 51 tackles, six interceptions, 16 pass deflections, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one blocked kick. For his career at Ithaca, Slywka tallied 119 tackles, 11 interceptions, 30 pass deflections, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and four blocked kicks.

The Argos host the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. ET at BMO Field.