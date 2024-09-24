Prediction Time: CFL.ca writers’ Week 17 picks

TORONTO — Seventeen weeks into the season, we’ve reached the point where each game on the schedule carries implications.

The Edmonton Elks and Hamilton Tiger-Cats are fighting for their playoff hopes on a weekly basis. For the Elks, a win against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Friday night would keep them on the heels of the Saskatchewan Roughriders, who are clinging to the third and final playoff spot in the West Division. The Tiger-Cats are two games behind the Toronto Argonauts and want to extend their three-game win streak to close in on their arch-rivals, who hold the third playoff spot in the East.

Then there’s the Week 17 finale, which features the Argos hosting the Montreal Alouettes. The Als have clinched a home playoff date and are trying to lock up the East Division, while the Argos are looking to start stacking wins after hitting a rough patch over the last month. On top of potential playoff positioning, there’s a mental element at play in our Week 17 finale. An Argos win over the Als — at BMO Field, where the Als ran away with last year’s Eastern Final — might help exorcise some past demons, while an Alouette win would put them in the driver’s seat for the remainder of the regular-season.

Who do you think will come away with wins this week? Head to the CFL Game Zone to play Pick ‘Em presented by Old Dutch to get your picks on record.

EDM at WPG

The Elks reportedly will go with McLeod Bethel-Thompson at quarterback against the Bombers, but let’s take a look at the hosts for Friday night’s game. The Bombers have now won six in a row and are coming into this contest having shut down an Elks team that has played at a high level over its last seven games. The Bombers are 5-2 at home and have had the Elks’ number for 12 games running now. Barring a dramatic 180 from the Elks in their rematch game with the Bombers, the writers are confident in their pick and they see the Blue and Gold pushing their win streak to seven games.

PICK

Writers: 100% Winnipeg

HAM at BC

Friday’s clash of the felines should be a very interesting game. The Ticats are on a three-game win streak and playing their best, most complete football of the year. The Lions are looking to tap back into that formula as they come out of a bye week. Nathan Rourke is reportedly set to resume duties under centre and will try to get this team back to how it looked in its 5-1 start. For all of the Lions’ troubles, they’re still second in the West and head into this week’s games two games behind the Bombers to move into first (BC would have to finish with a better record than Winnipeg, since the Bombers own the season series). A win at home would be a strong step in the right direction.

PICK

Writers: 50-50 split

OTT at SSK

Jeremiah Masoli is taking first-team reps in Ottawa this week and should get the chance to help his team lock up its first playoff berth since 2018. Standing in their way this week is a Saskatchewan Roughriders team that has finally won a game and boasts a familiar face, in Ryquell Armstead, whom the REDBLACKS released at the start of this month. Armstead’s 207-yard rushing game last week was a league-best. You can bet that he’s motivated to see his former teammates. Saturday would also be a big game for Masoli, who would be returning to Mosaic Stadium for the first time since he suffered a season-ending injury there in 2022.

PICK

Writers: 83% Saskatchewan

MTL at TOR

For the second week in a row, we wrap up the week’s action with a game that has that main event feel to it. The Argos play host the Als, marking the first time since last year’s Eastern Final that Toronto QB Chad Kelly will face the Alouettes; the team that authoritatively stomped out the Argos’ Grey Cup hopes last year. The Als picked up a win last week after an uncharacteristic loss to BC in Week 14 and a tie with Calgary in Week 15. The Argos have dropped three of four and are trying to find some late-season momentum. The stage is perfectly set for that, as each team looks to move into the playoffs on a strong note.

PICK

Writers: 66% Montreal