Jeremiah Masoli to start for REDBLACKS vs. Riders

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS will have quarterback Jeremiah Masoli behind centre as they head into their Week 17 matchup.

Head coach Bob Dyce confirmed after practice on Tuesday that Masoli will start when the REDBLACKS head to Regina to take on the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday afternoon.

TSN 1200’s AJ Jakubec reported that Dustin Crum was taking second team reps and Dru Brown was spotted on the field in his uniform wearing a walking boot at Tuesday’s practice.

Bob Dyce says Jeremiah Masoli will start at QB for the @REDBLACKS in Saskatchewan as they work to get Dru Brown back to full health. — AJ Jakubec (@TheSuperAJ) September 24, 2024

Brown was replaced by Masoli in Week 16’s contest against Montreal after the team ruled Brown out with an ankle injury. Before leaving the game, Brown completed 8 of 16 passes for 69 yards, no touchdowns, and two interceptions. In relief, Masoli completed 17 of 26 passes for 218 yards, a touchdown, and no interceptions.

Masoli has seen action in two other games this season. He replaced Brown in Week 15’s matchup against Hamilton where he threw for 183 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. He also started in Week 11’s game against Calgary, leading the REDBLACKS to a win after completing 27 of 35 passes for 254 yards and a major score.

The REDBLACKS head to Saskatchewan to take on the Roughriders on Saturday afternoon. If Ottawa wins, they will punch their ticket to the post-season.