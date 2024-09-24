Report: Bethel-Thompson to start for Elks vs. Bombers

EDMONTON — TSN’s Farhan Lalji is reporting that McLeod Bethel-Thompson will get the start on Friday when the Edmonton Elks travel to Winnipeg to face the Blue Bombers.

Bethel-Thompson stepped in for Tre Ford in the fourth quarter of the Elks’ loss to the Bombers at Commonwealth Stadium last week. He made 5-10 passes for 48 yards. Ford made 10-17 passes for 131 yards with a touchdown and a pair of interceptions.

It’s been a bit of a back-and-forth with the Elks’ QB duo this year. Bethel-Thompson was named the starter shortly after he’d signed with the team in the off-season. In Week 9, Ford took over starting duties but was hurt a week later in the Elks’ win over the BC Lions. Bethel-Thompson stepped back in during that injury, but interim head coach Jarious Jackson went back to Ford after the team came out of its bye week.

Jackson wasn’t happy with the amount of turnovers he saw last week, which has apparently re-opened the door for Bethel-Thompson. The Elks are 5-9 and three points back of the Saskatchewan Roughriders for the third and final playoff spot in the West Division.

Bethel-Thompson is the league’s third-leading passer, with 3,146 yards on 266-393 passing, with 19 touchdowns to nine interceptions. Ford has made 45-63 passes for 6o4 yards with six touchdowns and three interceptions this year. He’s carried the ball 14 times for 92 yards.