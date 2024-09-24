Riders sign National WR Colton Hunchak

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced on Tuesday that they have signed National wide receiver Colton Hunchak.

The team also announced that it has released offensive lineman Tairiq Stewart.

Hunchak (five-foot-11, 212 pounds) joins the Roughriders having spent four seasons (2019-2023) with the Calgary Stampeders. The Calgary, Alta. native was selected by the Stamps in the eighth round, 74th overall, of the 2019 CFL Draft. Over 35 games played he earned

65 receptions for 606 yards.

Collegiately, Hunchak played four seasons at York University (2015-2018) and had a significant impact on the Lions’ offence. He recorded 1,990 total yards and 18 touchdowns over 27 games. In his senior season, Hunchak set York’s single season record for receptions

(63) and broke the program’s career receptions record (167). Throughout his collegiate career, he was named an OUA second-team All-Star twice (2016, 2018) and received OUA All-Rookie Team honours as a freshman.