Start vs. Sit: Is Brady Oliveira heating up?

Playoff hopes abound for each team as Week 17 begins. Regarding CFL Fantasy, this week’s edition of Start vs. Sit will focus on the ground game following a weekend that saw three running backs eclipse 127 yards.

EDMONTON (5-9) AT WINNIPEG (8-6), FRIDAY, 8:00 P.M. ET

Line: Winnipeg -4.5

O/U: 49.5 (-105)

Start: Brady Oliveira, RB Winnipeg, $13,200 salary

Hooray! Oliveira finally scored his first major of the season Saturday. He loved it so much that he added a second touchdown to an 18-carry, 127-yard performance that helped him finish with a season-best 27.8 fantasy points.

Since Week 7, Oliveira has scored at least 13.2 FP in all but one game. His production has fueled Winnipeg’s return atop the West Division and remains the one sure play in the Blue Bombers’ offence. With a third 1,000-yard season assured, fantasy players should continue riding the Most Outstanding Player candidate as he bids for consecutive 1,500-yard campaigns.

Sit: Tre Ford, QB, Edmonton, $9,000 salary

Ford’s return to the starting lineup was forgettable as he committed three turnovers and finished with 131 passing yards before being replaced by McLeod Bethel-Thompson ($8,000). He recorded just 5.9 FP as Ford did throw a touchdown pass to Eugene Lewis ($12,000).

Even if Ford is atop the depth chart on Thursday, it’s best to look for another option at pivot. Winnipeg made his life miserable at home and not much indicates the second-year dual threat will deliver a sparkling rebound in a hostile environment.

HAMILTON (5-9) AT BC (7-7), FRIDAY, 10:30 P.M. ET

Line: BC -7.5

O/U: 53.5 (+100)

Start: James Butler, RB Hamilton, $12,100 salary

Ticats fans were treated with Butler’s return to the starting lineup in Week 16, his first appearance since Week 10. The versatile standout wasted no time showing his skills as he recorded 102 yards from scrimmage and 16.2 FP, the eighth time in nine starts Butler scored double-digits for his fantasy users.

Facing the Lions’ defence presents a challenge as they allow just 4.6 yards per carry. However, Butler tagged BC with 28.5 FP in their previous meeting in Week 5. He recorded 108 receiving yards against the Lions and his presence, along with the recent play of quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell ($13,200), has given the Tiger-Cats’ offence a jolt as they seek a late-season sprint for a postseason berth.

Sit: Stephen Dunbar Jr., WR, Hamilton, $10,000 salary

Dunbar delivered a surprising Week 15 with 29.1 FP but fell off in Week 16 with just 8.8 FP. His numbers have been a roller coaster ride this season, with Week 16 marking the third time in four games he has scored fewer than 8.8 FP. Dunbar continues to get a steady stream of targets yet his yardage totals and lack of end zone visits (three) have worked against him.

Mitchell completed passes to eight different receivers in the Week 16 win over Toronto and that level of distribution will enhance Hamilton’s passing game as they collide with a BC defence that gives up a league-high 108.3 QBR. Dunbar should stay involved but expect Tim White ($12,000) and Shemar Bridges ($10,000) to be the focal point of Mitchell’s attention.

OTTAWA (8-5-1) AT SASKATCHEWAN (6-7-1), SATURDAY, 3:00 P.M. ET

Line: Saskatchewan -2.5

O/U: 51.5 (-105)

Start: Justin Hardy, WR, Ottawa, $12,000 salary

We felt good about Hardy leading into Week 16 and, boy, did he not disappoint. Hardy caught nine of his 11 targets for 125 yards and a major as he finished with 27.5 FP, his third game of at least 19 FP in the last five games.

Whether or not the REDBLACKS continue with Dru Brown ($11,100) or go with Jeremiah Masoli ($7,000) at quarterback, Hardy will continue his recent production. He leads the CFL with 85 receptions and is tied with Hamilton’s Shemar Bridges with a league-high 115 targets. Successful fantasy lineups are keyed by sure plays and Hardy has been a steady option all season. In what would be a high-scoring affair, make room for him.

Sit: Ryquell Armstead, RB, Saskatchewan, $8,000 Salary

The former REDBLACKS starter made a lasting first impression with his new team in Week 16, rushing for 207 yards on 25 carries against the Stampeders, finishing with 20.7 FP. Armstead gave the Roughriders ground game a combination of power and speed that had been missing since AJ Ouellette ($11,000) was placed on the six-game injured list.

Don’t count on another dominant effort against his former teammates. Ottawa allows just 91.1 yards per carry and their ability to get out to early leads usually forces opponents to disdain the run, which would play well for Saskatchewan pivot Trevor Harris ($12,600). Armstead has given the Riders a needed spark down the stretch, but that spark will be silenced on Saturday.

MONTREAL (11-2-1) AT TORONTO (7-7), SATURDAY, 7:00 P.M. ET

Line: Montreal -1.5

O/U: 51.5 (-105)

Start: Charleston Rambo, WR, Montreal, $8,000 salary

After consecutive games of 7.1 FP, Rambo improved to 11.7 FP in Montreal’s Week 16 win over Ottawa. Granted, Rambo has put up better numbers this season but Week 16 indicated that quarterback Cody Fajardo ($12,900) will turn toward Rambo as his featured receiver now that Tyson Philpot ($9,500) is out for the season.

Rambo faces a Toronto pass defence that comes off allowing 363 yards in the Week 16 loss to Hamilton. It is also who put Rambo on the fantasy map when he finished with 15.3 FP in Week 5, the first of six times he has scored in double figures. The Argos allow nearly 27 points per game, presenting Rambo an opportunity to score his first major since Week 10.

Sit: Damonte Coxie WR, Toronto, $10,800 salary

Coxie’s production has fallen after three straight games of at least 12.7 FP in Weeks 12-14. Since then, Coxie has scored 4.1 FP and 9.5 FP in Weeks 15 and 16 and appears to have yielded his target distribution to DaVaris Daniels ($9,000) and Makai Polk ($5,000).

Montreal has made passing games look foolish most of the season as they limit opposing pivots to a league-low 87.5 QBR and are second with 254.8 passing yards allowed per game. With clinching the East Division title within grasp, the Alouettes will seek to continue flustering pivots, which means Coxie’s fantasy rebound likely won’t come Saturday evening.