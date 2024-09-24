Time To Vote: Players make their case for All-CFL

TORONTO — Fan voting for All-CFL — formerly known as CFL All-Star — is now open in the CFL’s Game Zone. Before the 2024 season started, CFL.ca chatted with top players from across the league and asked them in advance to make an argument for why fans should vote for them this year. Voting is open until Oct. 26. Keep in mind that you can vote up to three times, so make sure to maximize your chance to make your favourite players All-CFL selections this season and to increase your odds at winning the $4,000.00 grand prize.

Micah Awe 👉 Demerio Houston for the @calstampeders INT!#CFLGameDay: LIVE on TSN

📲: Stream on CFL+ pic.twitter.com/WnkIFiT9qQ — CFL (@CFL) August 10, 2024

Demerio Houston | Calgary Stampeders | CB

“I feel like I’m going to raise my level of play and almost do more than what I did (in 2023). I had seven interceptions, I’m looking to get 10-plus interceptions and make more plays, mainly help put my team in a good position to make it to the to the big game. I have to put in my work and put in my production for that to happen.”

Samuel Emilus | Saskatchewan Roughriders | WR

“Every play on my tape is a highlight, basically. It’s something special that you don’t see often. That’s how I would make my case, but obviously, just being on the ballot (means) you did something great. So just help your boy out and vote for me.”

Reggie Begelton | Calgary Stampeders | WR

“Consistency. I’m a guy by the grace of God that’s going to be healthy the entire year. I’m always going to bring you my best. I’m always going to bring you numbers, I’m always going to do my job. You want to vote for me. I tell you, that’s always a good choice.”

DaVaris Daniels somehow comes up with it! 👀#CFLGameday: LIVE on TSN, RDS2, CBSSN

📲: Stream on CFL+ pic.twitter.com/hs9L4sEmOj — CFL (@CFL) July 21, 2024

DaVaris Daniels | Toronto Argonauts | WR

“I think a fan should vote for me because I feel like I’m one of the more consistent players in the league. For somebody who doesn’t get as many balls as some of the other stars in the league and to still be (producing) I think that that’s impressive, if you’re looking at it from a numbers standpoint. I’ve got my own celebration, my own dance. I’m an exciting player, I would say. So if you like like exciting football, I think I’m the guy you should pick.”

Eugene Lewis | Edmonton Elks | WR

“For one thing, I would go off of what I do on the field. I would absolutely go off my production, consistency, the longevity and just the playmaker that I am. Any time I go out on the field I’m trying to make plays for the fans and make them say ooh and ahh. My dad has always told me to be a crowd pleaser. You’ve got to please the crowd, you’ve got to make sure that you give them what they’re coming for, they’re paying their hard-earned money to come see you play. You’ve got to make sure that you give them what they what they there for.”

Jamal Peters | Hamilton Tiger-Cats | DB

“I’m a complete player. Everything about my game is what separates (me). I’m a ball hawk. That’s my ability and I’m physical. I’m going to give 100 per cent on every play, every day, every play. Everything about me, man. I’m just all-around play. I can play anywhere.”

James Butler | Hamilton Tiger-Cats | RB

“I would say to vote for me because I feel like I’m your do-it-all back. I feel like I’ve proven that I can run the ball. I’ve also proven that I can catch the ball. I can block. I just feel like it’d be a good vote.”

Alexander Hollins | BC Lions | WR

“Hopefully what I’m doing speaks for itself.”