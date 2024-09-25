Brandon’s Blitz Picks: Can Tim White score at TD?

Another bland 4-4 effort in Week 16 brings Blitz Picks to a 69-55 record and anxious to get Week 17 underway to return to our winning ways.

So, let’s go!

RELATED

» CFL Simulation: Playoff success for the Argos?

» Start vs. Sit: Is Brady Oliveira heating up?

» CFL Fantasy Rewind: Als’ defence comes up big

» CFL Fantasy Projections: Faith in a big Collaros game

1. Will Saskatchewan score more than 30 points against Ottawa on Saturday?

Play Roughriders Blitz Picks here

No. The REDBLACKS’ defence has allowed at least 30 points four times this season and will challenge a Roughriders’ offence that comes off a 37-point effort in snapping their winless streak in Week 16. There will be a steady stream of points scored but expect Saskatchewan to near their season average of 26.4 points per game rather than topping it.

2. Will BC quarterback Nathan Rourke throw over/under 2.5 touchdown passes Friday against Hamilton?

Play Lions Blitz Picks here

Yes. Rourke ($9,000) remains the Lions’ starting pivot and has thrown seven touchdowns in his last three games (however, he does have four interceptions). A matchup against a Ticats’ defence that has allowed a league-high 26 passing majors could be the launching point for Rourke and BC to stay in the chase for the West Division title and host the division Final on Nov. 9.

3. Will Toronto punter John Haggerty’s longest punt against Montreal be over/under 58.5 yards?

Play Argonauts Blitz Picks here

Over. The third-year Australian native averaged just 29 yards on his two punts in Week 16, the first time this season Haggerty did not have at least one punt of more than 50 yards. Second in the league (50.4 yards per punt) behind Edmonton’s rocket-legged Jake Julian (54.7), Haggerty will return.

4. Will Hamilton receiver Tim White score a touchdown Friday against BC?

Play Tiger-Cats Blitz Picks here

No. White ($12,000) scored a pair of majors on Labour Day, his only scores since Week 9. The Tiger-Cats lead the league with 27 scoring tosses, 24 coming from starter Bo Levi Mitchell ($13,200), who threw a trio of majors against the Lions in Week 5. BC does a solid job defending the deep ball that could limit White’s potential for finding the end zone.

5. Will Saskatchewan quarterback Trevor Harris throw at least 257.7 yards against Ottawa on Saturday?

Play Roughriders Blitz Picks here

Yes. Harris ($12,600) threw for 248 yards in the Week 16 win over Calgary, one of just three times this season he has failed to finish with at least 287 passing yards. The REDBLACKS are a tough out against the run, which could limit the production of running back Ryquell Armstead ($8,000) but also open the door for Harris to record his fourth 300-yard game of the campaign.

6. Will Montreal receiver Tyler Snead finish with over/under 60.5 receiving yards Saturday against Toronto?

Play Alouettes Blitz Picks here

Under. Snead ($5,800) has averaged 35.6 yards per game in his first three since returning from injury. The Argonauts allow 295.5 yards per game. Yet, Snead will likely trail a combination of Charleston Rambo ($8,000), Cole Spieker ($9,000), Kaion Julien-Grant ($8,000), and Walter Fletcher ($11,200) regarding the distribution of yardage from pivot Cody Fajardo.

7. Will Winnipeg kicker Sergio Castillo attempt more than 3.5 field goals Friday against Edmonton?

Play Blue Bombers Blitz Picks here

More. Only two points (154) separate Castillo from tying Ottawa’s Lewis Ward (156) for the league lead in scoring. Castillo has attempted 51 field goals this season, connecting on 42 for an 82.4 percent rate. He has been an unsung hero in the Blue Bombers’ run to regaining the West Division lead as the offence has managed a league-low 27 majors.