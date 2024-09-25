CFL Fantasy Projections: Faith in a big Collaros game

Week 17 has the makings of a fun week for CFL Fantasy players. The quarterback position has at least four solid options while there are receivers who didn’t crack the top 12 (but could show up in this week’s Sleepers column) that define the depth of the position.

QUARTERBACKS

1. Trevor Harris, Saskatchewan, $12,600 salary (19.8 Projected Fantasy Points): Harris is averaging 23.4 FP in his last three starts and has thrown multiple majors in all but one of his starts. He shouldn’t falter against the REDBLACKS.

2. Cody Fajardo, Montreal, $12,900 salary (16.2 PFP): He’s thrown majors in four-straight games while putting up steady numbers. Fajardo is positioned to crack 20 fantasy points for the first time since Week 5 when he plays an Argos’ pass defence that comes of allowing 363 yards to Bo Levi Mitchell.

3. Nathan Rourke, BC, $9,000 salary (15.7 PFP): For now, it’s his team. Rourke should rebound from a sluggish Week 15 outing as he faces a Tiger-Cats defence that’s allowed a league-high 26 passing majors.

4. Bo Levi Mitchell, Hamilton, $13,200 salary (16.2 PFP): The Hamilton Airways pilot is flying against the Lions averaging 336 passing yards in the last three games.

5. Zach Collaros, Winnipeg, $12,200 salary (11.2 PFP): It’s been almost 37 years since the late George Michael released the hit single, “Faith.” We here still have faith in Collaros to not only continue his six-game streak of throwing a major but crack 20 FP for the first time this season.

RUNNING BACKS

1. Brady Oliveira, Winnipeg, $13,200 salary (15.4 PFP): Who else but Oliveira sitting atop the rankings? Now that he has finally remembered what it’s like to score, count on him to start a streak of scoring majors.

2. William Stanback, BC, $13,000 salary (15.4 PFP): Let’s all forget his 4.8 FP total in Week 15. Stanback gets a second crack against a Tiger-Cats’ defence that allowed him to score a season-best 32.6 FP in Week 5.

3. James Butler, Hamilton, $12,100 salary (15.9 PFP): The Butler reminded us he still knows how to do it with a 16.2 FP performance in Week 16, his first appearance since Week 10. No one will fault fantasy players for making room for him in their lineups.

4. Walter Fletcher, Montreal, $11,200 salary (15.6 PFP): Steady Walter has averaged 15.82 FP in his last five games. He hasn’t had much luck against the Argos, having scored a combined 15.1 FP in the two previous meetings.

5. Justin Rankin, Edmonton, $5,000 salary (14.6 PFP): Rankin is the latest cool kid in the Elks’ backfield after scoring 17 FP in Week 16. Buyer beware: there’s always the chance Kevin Brown ($9,000) can get a hot hand and regain his starting role.

6. Ka’Deem Carey, Toronto, $10,300 salary (11.1 PFP): Carey has scored 14.9 FP in his last two games but the Argos will turn to him more to tote the note rather than attacking Montreal’s pass defence.

RECEIVERS

1. Justin Hardy, Ottawa, $12,000 salary (17.1 PFP): Over his last five games, Hardy has averaged 17.9 FP while averaging 10 targets per contest. It’s a given the league’s leading receiver (85 catches) will continue rewarding fantasy players.

2. Eugene Lewis, Edmonton, $12,000 salary (15.1 PFP): Lewis has quietly scored touchdowns in four straight games and has delivered games of 23.7 FP and 23.2 FP. Whoever is at pivot in Edmonton knows where to go when a big play is needed.

3. Justin McInnis, BC, $12,000 salary (14.9 PFP): The numbers aren’t as dominant as early in the season but just remember McInnis scored 36.4 FP in his previous meeting against the Tiger-Cats.

4. Tim White, Hamilton, $12,000 salary (14.5 PFP): There is an unwritten rule that states White does not have three consecutive bad games, so ignore the 7.5 FP he’s scored the last two weeks and await a solid performance against the Lions.

5. Kian Schaffer-Baker, Saskatchewan, $10,200 salary (12.5 PFP): We’re seeing the KSB we envisioned at the start of the season as he has 18.5 FP in the last two games. The potential to be elite is there and will be there this week.

6. Charleston Rambo, Montreal, $8,000 salary (10.9 PFP): If forced to answer, we’d say Rambo is WR1 in Montreal. He scored 15.3 FP in the previous meeting against the Argos and will be within range to equal his Week 5 performance.

7. Shemar Bridges, Hamilton, $10,000 (12.6 PFP): Outside of a hiccup in Weeks 12 and 13, Bridges remains a reliable fantasy option, evidenced by the fact he shares the league lead with 115 targets.

8. Dominique Rhymes, Ottawa, $10,000 salary (13.5 PFP): Even with the presence of Justin Hardy, Rhymes is still a productive fantasy performer who should rebound after a bland 9.9 FP effort in Week 16.

9. Nic Demski, Winnipeg, $10,300 salary (12.2 PFP): If you have to go with a Bombers pass-catcher, go with Demski, who’s in range of consecutive 1,000-yard seasons despite the troubles of Winnipeg’s passing game.

10. Samuel Emilus, Saskatchewan, $10,900 salary (11.3 PFP): Emilus is one of several receivers who were a Week 16 bust (3.2 FP). He’s too good and is targeted too frequently to repeat.

11. Makai Polk, Toronto, $5,000 salary (11.3 PFP): Averaging 17.7 FP in the last three games, Polk has scored in consecutive contests and has evolved into the top option in the Argos’ receiving room.

12. Cole Spieker, Montreal, $9,000 salary (12.3 PFP): Expect a rebound from Spieker after he scored 6.6 FP the last two games. The Als will thrive on a Toronto secondary that has a league-high 25 completions over 30 yards.

DEFENCES

1. Winnipeg, $10,000 salary (7.7 PFP): The Blue Bombers have scored at least nine FP in four of their last five games and get a second shot at an Elks’ offence that turned the ball over three times last week.

2. Montreal, $10,000 salary (7.5 PFP): Don’t count on another week of 17 FP from the Alouettes. However, they’ll have an opportunity to come close if they force the Argonauts to throw frequently.

3. Ottawa, $7,000 salary (6.8 PFP): The REDBLACKS have been off their game of late for fantasy users, yet remain a solid choice.

4. BC, $6,700 salary (5.1 PFP): BC’s pass rush relishes the chance to visit Hamilton’s backfield early and often.