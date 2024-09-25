CFL Fantasy Sleepers: A big day for Tevin Jones?

Without fail, a handful of CFL Fantasy players will flock toward an unlikely option who blows up and forces us to pay attention.

Week 17 is no exception, so let’s look for the best sleeper plays of the week.

RELATED

» CFL Fantasy Projections: Faith in a big Collaros game

» Start vs. Sit: Is Brady Oliveira heating up?

» CFL Fantasy Rewind: Als’ defence comes up big

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

QUARTERBACK

Jeremiah Masoli ($7,000 Salary), REDBLACKS (at Roughriders, Saturday)

Head coach Bob Dyce confirmed on Tuesday that Jeremiah Masoli will start this week and he should have a field day against a Saskatchewan pass defence that allows 289.6 passing yards per game and 22 completions of more than 30 yards. Masoli has totalled 23.8 fantasy in relief of Brown in Weeks 15 and 16 and appears to have a better grasp of the offence than Brown, who has thrown for only two majors in his four games.

We feel Masoli can revert to his former All-CFL self and deliver 18-20 FP as Ottawa chooses not to challenge Saskatchewan’s stingy run defence and airs it out 30-plus times.

RUNNING BACK

Khalan Laborn, REDBLACKS, $5,000 Salary (at Roughriders, Saturday)

Ottawa has been pleased with the production of Laborn, who is averaging 14.7 fantasy points in his three starts as the featured piece of the REDBLACKS ground attack. As mentioned, the Roughriders are brutal against the run (81.9 yards per game). However, Laborn has shown to be a reliable safety valve, catching 11 passes for 50 yards.

Laborn scored his first major in Week 14 and has eight runs of at least 10 yards. He’s averaging 5.6 yards per carry, so if you’re either a loyal REDBLACKS fan or love to gamble on a sleeper, we proudly suggest Laborn, who we feel can at least maintain his current fantasy production.

RECEIVERS

Tevin Jones, Elks, $8,000 Salary (at Blue Bombers, Friday)

Jones was blistering hot from Weeks 9-13, averaging 19.7 FP per game. He’s been silent in Edmonton’s last two games, scoring just 12.7 FP on four receptions for 37 yards and a major.

The Elks will find a way to give Jones and his league-leading 24.9 yards per catch opportunities to break Winnipeg’s stingy pass defence that leads the CFL in fewest yards per game (234.4) and completion percentage (59.9 percent). Jones can rack up fantasy points with limited targets, and we believe he will return to his average of 15.9 FP per game with a big play or two.

Shawn Bane Jr., Roughriders, $9,000 Salary (vs. REDBLACKS, Saturday)

Kian Schaffer-Baker ($10,200) and Samuel Emilus ($10,900) are the established top options for quarterback Trevor Harris ($12,600), but Bane Jr. is overdue to pop a solid day for fantasy players. He scored 11.5 FP in Week 13, his first double-digit outing since Week 10, and if Ottawa brings its focus on KSB and Emilus, Bane Jr. will become a solid option to deliver over his average of 10.2 FP per game. He’s projected for 8.1 FP this week, but we feel Bane flashes and scores in the neighbourhood of 12-14 FP.

Jevon Cottoy, Lions, $5,000 Salary (vs. Tiger-Cats, Friday)

Cottoy has been quiet all season, catching 29 passes for 320 yards on 37 targets. That’s a 78.4 percent catch rate, meaning Cottoy is a sure bet to reel in passes from Nathan Rourke. BC’s depth at receiver has forced Cottoy to take more of a complimentary role, but this is a week where he can thrive.

Hamilton has allowed a league-high 26 passing majors and 6.65 yards per play. With the attention on Justin McInnis ($12,000), Keon Hatcher ($6,300), Alexander Hollins ($11,000) and Ayden Eberhardt ($7,500), look for Cottoy to break out of his average of 6.3 FP per game with an outing that finishes in the 13-15 FP range.