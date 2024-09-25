Costabile: 4 storylines to watch in Week 17

There are just five weeks left in the regular season and with things so tight in both divisions, every single game matters.

Week 17 features a ton of exciting storylines from Brady Oliveira finally hitting pay dirt, the Tiger-Cats heating up, Jeremiah Masoli starting for Ottawa, and an Eastern Final rematch in Toronto.

Plus, the CFL’s nine teams and its officials will be wearing Indigenous-designed logos to commemorate the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. The Stamps, who are on a bye this week, featured their commemorative logo in Week 15 when they hosted the Alouettes.

Here is one storyline to watch in every game in Week 17.

LET BRADY EAT

Edmonton at Winnipeg | Friday, September 27 | 8:00 p.m. ET

If you had asked me before this season started if Brady Oliveira would have been touchdown-less heading into Week 16, I would have laughed right in your face. But that was the reality for the Bombers running back.

Last week against the Elks, Oliveira found the end zone twice, removing the monkey off his back (or in his case, chicken out of the coop?). Along with his two majors, the bruising tailback rushed for 127 yards on 18 carries and averaged a whopping 7.1 yards per carry. That was his fifth 100+ yard game on the ground so far this season. Oh, and he hit the 1,000-yard mark on the season in this game as well.

Now, he and his Bombers take on the Elks on Friday night in the second half of their home-and-home series.

With Oliveira finally getting into the end zone last week for the first time, I’m expecting the scores to come pouring in for the 27-year-old. Keep an eye on him in front of a home crowd at Princess Auto Stadium this weekend as the Bombers look to make it seven-straight wins and punch their ticket to the post-season.

FEELIN’ HOT HOT HOT

Hamilton at BC | Friday, September 27 | 10:30 p.m. ET

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are the hottest team in the CFL right now, but the Hamilton Tiger-Cats are a close second on that list.

Hamilton has won three-straight games and are keeping themselves in the playoff conversation with just five weeks left in the regular season. They defeated the Argonauts on OK Tire Labour Day Weekend, then the Ottawa REDBLACKS in Week 15 and took down Toronto again in Week 16.

All three of those wins were big for the Tabbies, with the trio being against teams they are trying to catch in the East Division.

At 5-9, Hamilton’s playoff hopes are still alive, but things will need to be near perfect for them down the final stretch. That stretch starts on Friday night as Bo Levi Mitchell and co. head out on their longest road trip to the West coast to take on a well-rested BC Lions club.

The Ticats own the second-highest scoring offence in the CFL, averaging 25.9 points per game and have scored 36 offensive touchdowns this season. They lead the CFL in net offence (397.6 per game), and yards per play (6.99). Mitchell leads the CFL in passing yards (4,044) and passing touchdowns (24).

Can the Ticats make it four-straight or will Nathan Rourke and the Leos spoil their streak? Find out Friday night.

HOLY MOLY, JEREMIAH MASOLI

Ottawa at Saskatchewan | Saturday, September 28 | 3:00 p.m. ET

With Dru Brown dealing with an ankle injury, the door has swung open for Jeremiah Masoli to take over behind centre this weekend for the Ottawa REDBLACKS.

Masoli took over the reigns in Week 16’s contest against Montreal after the team ruled Brown out with an ankle injury. In relief, Masoli completed 17 of 26 passes for 218 yards, a touchdown, and no interceptions.

And that wasn’t the first time that Masoli has seen action this season. He replaced Brown in Week 15’s matchup against Hamilton where he threw for 183 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. He also started in Week 11’s game against Calgary, leading the REDBLACKS to a win after completing 27 of 35 passes for 254 yards and a major score.

Masoli’s return to the field was the biggest feel-good story of the 2024 season and it doesn’t matter who you’re cheering for on Saturday, seeing him playing again will always put a smile on your face.

Masoli and his Ottawa REDBLACKS have lost three of their last four. Trevor Harris and his Saskatchewan Roughriders won their first post-Labour Day game since 2021 and snapped a seven-game winless streak last week. Harris, by the way, had an incredible 88.9% completion percentage in that game against Calgary.

Who gets the win on Saturday? Find out on CTV!

EASTERN FINAL REMATCH

Montreal at Toronto | Saturday, September 28 | 7:00 p.m. ET

Last year’s Eastern Final was almost a year ago now, but that was the last time the Toronto Argonauts and Montreal Alouettes met at BMO Field.

In that game, Montreal’s defence dominated on the day, with a Marc Antoine-Dequoy pick-six kicking things off on the Argos’ first drive in the first quarter. Montreal went on to pick off Chad Kelly another three times in the contest on their way to winning the game and punching their ticket to the 110th Grey Cup.

The Alouettes are sitting comfortably in first place in the East at 11-2-1 while Toronto (7-7) is looking to catch Ottawa for second place. Kelly and co. have won two of their last five games and have a 5-2 record at BMO Field this season. It’s also worth noting that Montreal hasn’t lost on the road in 2024.

There are some playoff implications in this one; a win for the visitors means they clinch first place in the Division or if Ottawa loses the early game on Saturday, Montreal will already know they’re hosting the Eastern Final before kickoff in Toronto.

Who comes away with the W this time around to cap off Week 17 in the CFL?