Riders add DB Robert Javier

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced on Wednesday that have signed American defensive back Robert Javier.

Javier (six-foot-one, 195 pounds) was signed by the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent following the 2024 NFL Draft and spent training camp with the team.

RELATED

» Buy Tickets: REDBLACKS at Roughriders

» AMSOIL Power Rankings: Where did the Riders land?

» CFL Simulation: How are the Riders looking?

» Jeremiah Masoli to start for REDBLACKS vs. Riders

The New York native spent five seasons (2018-2023) at Towson, playing 36 games as a Tiger. He earned back-to-back All-Conference accolades in 2022 and 2023, becoming the first Towson cornerback to be All-CAA since 2014. Javier had an especially strong final two seasons at Towson, defending 26 passes over his final 21 games and ranked seventh in FCS in passes defended per game in 2022. As a senior, he ranked second in the conference in interceptions (four) and pass breakups (eight). All told, the 24-year-old registered 77 career collegiate tackles, one tackle for loss and six interceptions, including two returned for touchdowns.