6 players fined following Week 16 action

TORONTO — The Canadian Football League (CFL) has announced six players have received fines following Week 16 action.

Toronto defensive lineman Derek Parish has been fined for delivering a low hit on Hamilton quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell.

Toronto defensive back Robert Priester has been fined for delivering a high hit on Hamilton wide receiver Jevoni Robinson.

Saskatchewan wide receiver Samuel Emilus has been fined for delivering a blindside block on Calgary defensive back Demerio Houston.

Ottawa defensive back Adrian Frye has been fined for delivering a high hit on Montreal returner James Letcher Jr.

Ottawa defensive back Damon Webb has been fined for violating the CFL Code of Conduct by forcefully removing the helmet of Montreal running back Jeshrun Antwi and throwing it.

Ottawa linebacker James Peter has been fined for delivering an illegal block on Montreal fullback Alexandre Gagné.

As per league policy, the amounts of the fines were not disclosed.