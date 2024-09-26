6 players fined following Week 16 action
TORONTO — The Canadian Football League (CFL) has announced six players have received fines following Week 16 action.
- Toronto defensive lineman Derek Parish has been fined for delivering a low hit on Hamilton quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell.
- Toronto defensive back Robert Priester has been fined for delivering a high hit on Hamilton wide receiver Jevoni Robinson.
- Saskatchewan wide receiver Samuel Emilus has been fined for delivering a blindside block on Calgary defensive back Demerio Houston.
- Ottawa defensive back Adrian Frye has been fined for delivering a high hit on Montreal returner James Letcher Jr.
- Ottawa defensive back Damon Webb has been fined for violating the CFL Code of Conduct by forcefully removing the helmet of Montreal running back Jeshrun Antwi and throwing it.
- Ottawa linebacker James Peter has been fined for delivering an illegal block on Montreal fullback Alexandre Gagné.
As per league policy, the amounts of the fines were not disclosed.