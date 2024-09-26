Bombers, Elks open Week 17 with Western clash

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers continue their push for a West Division title when they welcome the Edmonton Elks to Princess Auto Stadium on Friday night.

It was Winnipeg who went on the road and secured a 27-14 victory over Edmonton at Commonwealth Stadium to close out Week 16.

Winners of six straight, the Bombers will hope familiarity serves them well with a chance to secure a playoff spot on the line.

Under centre, it’ll be Zach Collaros looking to build on a 191-yard passing game. He’s used multiple targets to help move his team downfield, led by Ontaria Wilson, Keric Wheatfall, Nic Demski and Kevens Clercius, who all pulled down at least three receptions against the Elks a week ago.

Shutting down Collaros’ production was a strength of the Edmonton defence but doing so twice in seven days will be a challenge. Devodric Bynum is joined by Kordell Jackson in a secondary aiming to improve on a league worst 301.1 passing yards allowed per game.

Slowing the run game was a different story for an Elks front that sits in the middle of the pack in rushing yards against. Running back Brady Oliveira carried the ball 18 times for 127 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He will surely get more touches this week until the Elks find a way to stop him.

Those duties are placed on Elliott Brown, Noah Curtis and Shawn Oakman on the defensive line. The talented linebacker trio of Nick Anderson, Derrick Moncrief and Nyles Morgan have been among the elite defenders in the league but are searching for a better effort in containing Oliveira. As a unit, they’re surrendering 97.7 yards per game.

Elks head coach Jarious Jackson has decisions to make at quarterback heading into the final five weeks of the season. McLeod Bethel-Thompson relieved Tre Ford in their latest loss after Ford completed 10 of 17 passes for 131 yards, while throwing for a touchdown and two interceptions.

Bethel-Thompson retakes the reigns of the offence this week as Jackson tries to find stability under centre despite his team leading the league with 399 points scored.

Regardless of who puts the ball in the air, more is needed out of top receivers Tevin Jones, Eugene Lewis and Dillon Mitchell, who totalled 124 yards against a tough Bombers’ secondary.

Mike O’Shea’s defence doesn’t panic when the quarterback drops back as they feature the league’s best pass defence. Not only have defensive backs Tyrell Ford, Evan Holm and Deatrick Nichols put pressure on receivers all year, linebackers Tony Jones and Michael Ayers found a way to intercept passes in their most recent victory.

Bethel-Thompson is looking past the frustration of last week’s loss and ahead to a critical game that will significantly influence the standings.

“We have a big week ahead and a big challenge ahead,” Bethel-Thompson told reporters.

“They’re a better team at home, the crowd gets into it, it’s a hostile environment. We know we put ourselves in a tough spot but at some point this season we have to go in and beat Winnipeg. If it’s now, or if we’re lucky enough to get into the playoffs, it’ll be later. Why not now? It’s a big week and we’re very excited.”

Justin Rankin could turn the game into a battle of the running backs. Rankin, much like Oliveira, took over the offence with 14 carries and 157 yards. With Ford, Rankin and Kevin Brown all dressed, the Bombers have their hands full in stopping the run game.

And they’ve struggled consistently to do so throughout the year, giving up an average of 106.1 yards.

Whoever receives the handoffs will first see a defensive line led by Jake Thomas and Jamal Woods. The aforementioned Jones and fellow linebacker Michael Griffin also recorded a sack last week.

O’Shea says he doesn’t think much about the up-and-down season his team has had and what it would mean to clinch a playoff spot after an 0-4 start. In typical O’Shea fashion, he’s just focused on the task at hand.

“I don’t think I’ve ever talked about being counted out,” O’Shea told reporters.

“We know, once again, why we’ve lost games and we know why we’ve won games. We try to do more of the stuff that allows us to win games going forward. We’re not going to deviate from the script because of standings.”

Winnipeg can punch its ticket to the playoffs and increase its division lead to four points with a victory.

Edmonton needs a win to keep pace in a division race still up for grabs.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. Fans in Canada can watch on TSN, while American viewers can tune in on CBS Sports Network. International viewers can find the game on CFL+.

— With files from GoElks.com and Bluebombers.com