CFL.ca Game Notes: Shemar Bridges close to record-breaking season

TORONTO — Shemar Bridges has been an excellent addition to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats offence in 2024.
The rookie receiver is currently fourth in the CFL in receiving yards (906) and has scored four touchdowns so far this year.
And he’s close to a record-breaking season.
The 26-year-old has hauled in 79 receptions and all he needs is 11 more to pass Derel Walker’s record (89) for first-year players. Will he write his name in the record books this week against the BC Lions? Find out on Friday night.
CFL.ca brings you this week’s Game Notes.
DOWN THE STRETCH
(Team | Remaining schedule | Combined record)
West Division
- Winnipeg | EDM, @HAM, TOR, Bye, @MTL | 28-27-1 (.509)
- BC | HAM, CGY, @SSK, MTL, Bye | 26-27-3 (.491)
- Saskatchewan | OTT, @EDM, BC, Bye, CGY | 24-30-2 (.446)
- Edmonton | @WPG, SSK, @CGY, Bye, TOR | 25-29-2 (.464)
- Calgary | Bye, @BC, EDM, @HAM, @SSK | 23-32-1 (.420)
East Division
- Montreal | @TOR, Bye, OTT, @BC, WPG | 30-25-1 (.545)
- Ottawa | @SSK, Bye, @MTL, @TOR, HAM | 29-25-1 (.536)
- Toronto | MTL, Bye, @WPG, OTT, @EDM | 32-17-2 (.660)
- Hamilton | @BC, WPG, Bye, CGY, @OTT | 27-27-2 (.500)
QUICK SLANTS
League-Wide
- Over the past four weeks, games have averaged 54.2 points per game and 766 yards of net offence.
- There have been 70 singles this season (36 per cent more than last year) with punters accounting for 44.
- Penalties this season are at the lowest level since 1974 – 14 per game.
- Home teams are 37-24-2 this season. All four visiting teams won last week.
- Punting (48.3 yards) and kickoff (65.6) averages are currently the highest in CFL history.
EDM at WPG
- To win the season series, Edmonton will need to win by at least 14 points.
- In each of Edmonton’s wins this season, they have led at the half.
- Edmonton owns the best red zone offence with 34 touchdowns in 46 opportunities (73.9 per cent)
- In the past two games, Edmonton has rushed for 408 yards on 52 attempts (7.8 yards per rush) with 16 going for 10+ yards.
- Justin Rankin ran for a career-high 157 yards last week – it was the highest mark that Winnipeg has yielded to a single rusher since 2014.
- Edmonton has three defensive players with five takeaways – Darrius Bratton, Devodric Bynum and Loucheiz Purifoy.
- Eugene Lewis needs 32 receiving yards to reach 6,000 in his career.
- Winnipeg has won the teams’ past 11 matchups with the Elks last victory coming on November 3, 2018.
- Winnipeg owns the second-ranked red zone defence, denying a major on 18 occasions in 37 opportunities (49 per cent).
- Brady Oliveira has reached the 1,000-yard mark for a third consecutive season with five 100+ yard efforts. He needs 15 more rushing yards to become the eighth Blue Bomber to reach 4,000 in his career.
- Sergio Castillo has set a new CFL single-season record for 50+ yard made field goals (nine).
HAM at BC
- The teams’ have split their last six games at BC Place with five being decided in the final three minutes.
- Hamilton is looking for its first four-game win streak since 2022.
- Bo Levi Mitchell has surpassed the 4,000 passing yard mark for the fifth time in his career. He leads the league with 19 30+ yard completions.
- Shemar Bridges needs 11 receptions to eclipse Derel Walker’s record (89) for first-year players.
- Before and after Chris Jones joined Hamilton:
- Games: 10 | 4
- Points allowed per game: 33.4 | 26.5
- Offensive touchdowns allowed per game: 3.5 | 2.25
- Interceptions for: 0.4 | 2.0
- BC has not swept the teams’ season series since 2016.
- The Lions are coming off a bye. They are on a 4-2 in their past six games on a week’s rest.
- Nathan Rourke is 1-0 as a starter against Hamilton.
- The Lions’ last win at BC Place came on July 13.
- In the teams’ first meeting, Justin McInnis recorded 10 catches for 144 yards and two touchdowns and William Stanback tallied 156 yards from scrimmage, while adding two majors.
- Stanback is 41 rushing yards shy of his third career 1,000-yard season.
OTT at SSK
- In Week 10, the two teams tied 22-22 at TD Place.
- Ottawa is 6-2-1 versus the West.
- The REDBLACKS are 5-0 when leading after the first quarter and 6-1-1 in games decided in the final three minutes.
- Despite an 8-5-1 record, Ottawa has a -24-point differential.
- Jeremiah Masoli is 2-5 as a starter against Saskatchewan.
- Over the past four weeks, Dominique Rhymes has led all receivers with 372 yards.
- Since 2017, the teams are 5-5-1 head-to-head. However, the Roughriders are 4-2 at home.
- Saskatchewan leads the league in turnover ratio (+15).
- Trevor Harris is 7-4 as a starter against his former team.
- Last week, former REDBLACK Ryquell Armstead set a career-high 207 rushing yards in his first game with Saskatchewan.
- In the teams’ first meeting, Dohnte Meyers registered 101 receiving yards on eight catches.
- Kian Schaffer-Baker needs four receptions to reach 200 in his career.
MTL at TOR
- Montreal won the team’ most recent meeting at BMO Field, 30-20 in Week 4.
- Montreal has not claimed the season series since 2019.
- Montreal is on its longest unbeaten road streak (9-0-1) since 1979. At 6-0-1, the team is one win shy of breaking the club record for road victories in a single season.
- Alouettes quarterbacks have the highest efficiency rating on 20+ yard passes – 150.3 with 13 touchdowns to three interceptions.
- Jason Maas’s next victory will be his 62nd, moving him into 24th all-time past Chris Jones and John Payne.
- Tyrice Beverette needs six defensive tackles for 250 in his career.
- Beverette (114) and Darnell Sankey (100) lead the league in defensive plays.
- Jose Maltos has made 21 straight field goals – three off the Sean Whyte’s club record set in 2011.
- Toronto is 7-3 in the teams’ past 10 meetings.
- The Argonauts are the only team in the East to defeat Montreal (37-18 in Week 6).
- Chad Kelly is 3-1 against Montreal.
- After suffering an injury in Week 8, Wynton McManis returned last week to record eight defensive tackles.
- In his last three games, DaVaris Daniels has 15 receptions for 263 yards (17.5 yards per catch).
- DaShaun Amos leads the league with seven takeaways (five interceptions and two fumble recoveries.