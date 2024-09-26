Checking Down: Bethel-Thompson, Masoli under centre in Week 17

TORONTO — Week 17 is shaping up to be one of quarterback change.

Jeremiah Masoli and McLeod Bethel-Thompson will start for the Ottawa REDBLACKS and Edmonton Elks, respectively, this week, looking to get their teams back into the win column. The REDBLACKS are on the cusp of securing a playoff berth, while the Elks are fighting for their playoff lives and looking out East over their shoulders at the possibility of a Hamilton Tiger-Cats crossover.

You can now vote for your favourite/most deserving players in the All-CFL fan vote, which opened on Tuesday.

Finally, the CFL unveiled Indigenous-themed logos this week for all nine of its teams, as the league highlights its support for Truth and Reconciliation.

CFL.ca is Checking Down with news and notes from Week 17.

Jump to team:

BC LIONS

— Nathan Rourke will remain as the Lions’ starting quarterback for the remainder of this season, Lions’ head coach Rick Campbell told reporters this week. Rourke was pulled in the second half of the Lions’ Week 15 loss to the Toronto Argonauts, with Vernon Adams Jr. seeing his first action since Week 9. (BCLions.com)

— Per the CFL’s Injury Reports, Lions’ receiver Alexander Hollins and linebacker Maxime Rouyer will both miss Friday’s game against the Tiger-Cats due to injury (CFL.ca)

– The Lions’ Friday night game will be their Orange Shirt Day Game. The game pays respect to Canada’s National Day for Truth and Reconciliation – a federal statutory holiday held on September 30 every year. (BCLions.com)

EDMONTON ELKS

– The Elks released defensive back Leon O’Neal Jr. on Tuesday (CFL.ca).

— McLeod Bethel-Thompson will get the start at quarterback on Friday when the Elks travel to Winnipeg to face the Blue Bombers. Interim head coach Jarious Jackson shared his reasoning for the move with reporters on Tuesday (GoElks.com).

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

— He would have preferred a different outcome last week, but Stamps’ kicker Rene Paredes played in his 225th career game last week. It’s a feat that only former Stamps’ kicker Mark McLoughlin (274 games) has accomplished.

– With the Stamps in a bye week, the team celebrated Indigenous culture in its Week 16 game. That included an Indigenous prayer on the team’s walkthrough day that had members of the Treaty 7 Territories join the team. (Stampeders.com)



SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

— Riders’ defensive back Rolan Milligan Jr. has rejoined the team after he and his wife Samantha welcomed their daughter, Suni Rebecca Milligan, into the world. (CKRM.com)

— The Riders stand to be without rookie receiver Ajou Ajou, after he hurt his knee in last week’s win. Also worth noting, Taylor Shire points out, is that linebacker Anthony Lanier II and offensive lineman Jacob Brammer could be nearing a return from the six-game injured list (Regina Leader-Post).

— On the heels of their 37-29 win over the Stamps last week, the Riders have moved up two spots in PFF’s o-line rankings (PFF.com).

— Trevor Harris and Riders’ linebacker Jameer Thurman and the Riders’ o-line were named top Week 16 performers by PFF (CFL.ca).

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

– The Bombers are set to host their fourth annual Orange Shirt Game on Friday. Ed Tait looks at the significance of the game. (Bluebombers.com).

– Zach Collaros and his teammates are handling being a win away from locking up a playoff berth just how you might imagine: one day at a time (Bluebombers.com).

— The Tony Jones Revenge Tour is a real thing and the Bombers’ linebacker has Friday’s game against his former team — his second in two weeks — circled in his calendar (Winnipeg Sun).

— Want tickets to the Bombers game this week? Too bad! They’re sold out (Blue Bombers on Twitter/X).

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

— Jamal Peters is going places, but he’ll remain a Tiger-Cat. The team signed him to a one-year extension this week, keeping him in Black and Gold through 2025 (CFL.ca).

— TSN’s Dave Naylor wonders if the Ticats will be the first-ever Eastern crossover team. (TSN.ca)

– Is the Bo-verall effect a real thing? Henoc Muamba and Donnovan Bennett discuss Bo Levi Mitchell‘s perfect pre-game outfit on this week’s edition of The Waggle.

— Receiver Jevoni Robinson is the CFL’s only true tight end and at 31, is blossoming into a contributor on the Ticats’ offence (Ticats.ca).

— Whatever else happens in this Ticats season, they can hang their hat on the fact that they swept the Argos in their three regular season meetings (CFL.ca).

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

— The Argos are on a bit of a slide, dropping three of their last four games. The CFL Simulation provides a silver lining here, though, as it picked the team to advance past the Ottawa REDBLACKS in the playoffs. (CFL.ca)

— As the Argos prepare to host the Montreal Alouettes in the Week 17 finale on Saturday, CFL.ca’s Jamie Nye thinks the Boatmen will come away with a win (CFL.ca).

— The Argos remain atop of PFF’s offensive line rankings (PFF.com).

— Star returner Janarion Grant was a full participant at Argos’ practice to open the week, while receiver Dejon Brissett continues to work to come off of the six-game injured list (CFL.ca).

OTTAWA REDBLACKS

— Jeremiah Masoli will start at quarterback for the REDBLACKS this week, after Dru Brown suffered an ankle injury in last week’s loss to the Alouettes (CFL.ca).

– The REDBLACKS have been hit hard by injury, with 13 players getting injured in their last two games and unable to finish (OttawaCitizen.com).

– For the third week in a row, the REDBLACKS have a chance to earn their first playoff berth since the 2018 season (CFL.ca).

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

— After securing a home playoff date last week with their win over the REDBLACKS, the Als now have their sights set on securing the East Division. A win over the Toronto Argonauts or a REDBLACKS loss this week in Saskatchewan would seal the deal and give the Als their first East Division crown — and a first-round playoff bye — since the 2012 season.

— Alouettes’ safety Marc-Antoine Dequoy has been a full participant this week in practice, after missing the last two games (CFL.ca).

– Unsure of who to choose at QB in your All-CFL voting? Here’s an argument for Cody Fajardo (CFL.ca).

— The Als are favourites in this week’s CFL.ca writers’ picks to go into BMO Field and take a win from the Argos. Whether that’s a blessing or a curse is up to you (CFL.ca).