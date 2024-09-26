Nye: 5 picks for Most Outstanding Defensive Player

The Most Outstanding Defensive Player of the Year this season could also be in the running for the top award as the Most Outstanding Player!

With a down year in players putting up historic offensive numbers, we might want to look at the defensive side of the ball for the top prize.

Either way, the toughest task may be on the local voters to decide who first comes out of the team-voting round before we even get to vote on Most Outstanding Defensive Player.

Saskatchewan can choose between Rolan Milligan Jr. Jameer Thurman and Micah Johnson. Edmonton is debating between Nick Anderson and Nyles Morgan. Montreal gets the fun of choosing between Tyrice Beverette and Darnell Sankey and on it goes.

However, I have my eye on a top-five for the race of the top defensive player in the CFL with five weeks left in the season with a few honourable mentions.

I will say this award leans HEAVILY on the players who have either the most tackles or the most sacks in a season and only ONCE has a defensive back won the award. I’ve never liked that, as defensive backs in the CFL have such a difficult job with the amount of pre-snap motion and the waggle coming at them.

Maybe this year we can give them a little more love and give Jovon Johnson (2011) some company.

Here is my list of the top contenders for the defensive player of the year, in no particular order.

ROLAN MILLIGAN JR. | SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS | DB

I’m not a local voter in Saskatchewan but if I was, Rolan Milligan Jr. would be at the top of my list. While he’s slowed down a bit in the back half of the season, Milligan has put together an overall dynamic season. He’s all over the top of the board in the CFL in interceptions (six), pass knockdowns (10), defensive plays (97) AND special teams tackles (18)! Whatever it is that’s been asked of Milligan on the defensive side or special teams side of the ball, he’s done it the best of anyone in league.

TYRICE BEVERRETTE | MONTREAL ALOUETTES | LB

The Tyrice Beverette Express! 🚂#CFLGameday: LIVE on TSN, RDS

📲: Stream on CFL+ pic.twitter.com/TGJBWi8Tl3 — CFL (@CFL) August 3, 2024

The Alouettes’ super utility guy on defence is putting on a show! He’s getting after the quarterback with four sacks, he’s leading the league in forced fumbles (four) he knocks down balls in coverage and he’s No. 3 in defensive tackles this season (83). The league leader in defensive plays (114) is putting together a MODP-type season and if I was a local voter in Montreal, he might be at the top of MOP list, although he’s not a runaway for winning the top defensive player of the year award.

DARNELL SANKEY | MONTREAL ALOUETTES | LB

NO FLY ZONE 🚫 Darnell Sankey soars into the air and steals this pass!#CFLGameDay: LIVE on TSN, RDS, & CBSSN

📲: Stream on CFL+ pic.twitter.com/ImjGaAsZ9V — CFL (@CFL) August 10, 2024

Yep, I have two Alouettes in my top five! I’m debating whether or not Sankey is so solid in the middle that it allows Beverette to play a little more free for Noel Thorpe’s defence, because Sankey locks it down in the run game and does a great job of sliding into zones for knockdowns (four) and one interception so far this season. Sankey’s addition midway through last season to the defence put the Als over the top on their road to the Grey Cup. And he’s been a rock for the defence again this season, with 100 defensive plays, which is second in the league behind Beverette.

TYRELL FORD | WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS | DB

After signing with the Green Bay Packers in 2023 and not playing in the CFL, Tyrell Ford has returned this season to wreak havoc on opposing quarterbacks. I think it was clear he was getting picked on early in the season to test the young defensive back. But he’s passed the test with flying colours. He’s tied for the league lead in interceptions, with six, he’s up there in knockdowns (eight) and according to PFF he’s one of the top graded defensive backs across the CFL, at 91.2.

DAMON WEBB | OTTAWA REDBLACKS | DB

I know Damon Webb’s season seams to boil down to one game where he took two interceptions for touchdowns and has just one interception the rest of the year for the REDBLACKS, but Webb has been more than just a one-game wonder. The stat that absolutely pops for me when it comes to Webb’s play is tackles for a loss. Eight!!! For a defensive back??? Webb has been coming down and eliminating plays all season with an aggressive nose for the football that is rare to see in the CFL. While I’m not a fan that Ottawa’s top two tacklers are the weak side defensive backs, as clearly teams are targeting that side of the field, the REDBLACKS, despite having the second-most pass attempts against a defence, are in the top half of opposition pass efficiency.

HONOURABLE MENTIONS

Adarius Pickett – The REDBLACKS’ most outstanding defensive player of the year’s season was derailed by an Achilles injury. He was a tremendous pick up and could get the nod over his teammates still but sometimes it’s tough to get those votes when you miss a big chunk of the year.

Jameer Thurman – As mentioned earlier, you can make a case in Saskatchewan that the linebacker is tops for his team. As the middle linebacker for one of the league’s best run defences, you have to put him in the conversation. He’s also made a few game-clinching plays this season with a late punch out on Nic Demski of the Bombers earlier in the season and his game-sealing interception against Calgary last week coming to mind.

Jake Ceresna, Ralph Holley, Benjie Franklin, DaShaun Amos – This Argonauts quartet has all been great and will be an extremely difficult choice for the local voters to decide which player deserves it. I imagine Franklin might be the guy and was on the bubble of my top-five but Ceresna and Holley are near the top of the sack leader race. Amos leads the league in takeaways. Let’s say Toronto’s defence is loaded, as Wynton McManis’ injury for a big chunk of the season leaves him off the nominees list.

Garry Peters, Willie Jefferson – Finally, I don’t think you can have a conversation of Most Outstanding Defensive Player of the Year without including the Lions’ defensive back or the Bombers’ defensive end. They are so solid at what they do we likely just start taking it for granted. Both aren’t having their best years but even when they’re not at their own personal best, they’re still All-CFL calibre players!