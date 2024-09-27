REDBLACKS eye playoff spot in Saturday matinee vs. Riders

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders let out a collective sigh of relief when they snapped their seven-game winless streak with a victory over Calgary in Week 16.

Now, they turn their attention to an Ottawa REDBLACKS team that has their eyes firmly set on clinching a playoff spot.

Quarterback Trevor Harris leads a Roughriders offence into action that was second in the West Division with 370 points scored coming into the week but is just 3-3 at Mosaic Stadium.

As they try to move above .500 at home and take another step towards securing a playoff spot of their own, they’ll need several players to elevate their game.

RELATED

» Depth Chart: SSK | OTT

» Game Notes: REDBLACKS at Roughriders

» Buy Tickets: Ottawa at Saskatchewan

» Injury Reports: Stay up to date

» Who’s gonna win? CFL Pick ‘Em presented by Old Dutch is now open!

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

Receiver Keesean Johnson has put together an admirable rookie campaign and caught six passes for 90 yards against the Stampeders. Samuel Emilus and Kian Schaffer-Baker will also be targets Harris will lean on, while Dhel Duncan-Busby emerged on the scene a week ago with a pair of catches for 34 yards to provide an addition option.

They’ll steer away from Damon Webb and Alijah McGhee in the REDBLACKS secondary. Webb has been all over the field this season with eight tackles for a loss and three interceptions.

Harris, who carries high expectations, knows his team has to approach every game with the same competitive mindset to find success.

“We shouldn’t be able to tell whether we won or lost — just like the last few weeks,” Harris told reporters. “We need to approach each week with a hunger to go out there and dominate the competition. I know what this team is capable of and, heck or high water, I’m going to make sure we’re pushing the envelope every single day to make sure that happens.”

As good as he hopes the pass game is, head coach Corey Mace can turn to a run game that features the newly acquired Ryquell Armstead. All Armstead did in his debut with his new team was rush for 207 yards on 25 carries, and with 24 yards on Saturday, he can set a record for the most by a Riders’ running back in their first two games.

Facing his former team should provide plenty of motivation to accomplish the feat.

“I’ve got to go do it again,” Armstead told reporters of his expectations. “I’ve got a ‘what’s next?’ mentality. I have since college. I just want to make sure it isn’t a fluke. So, for me, I’m just fighting this week to prove it wasn’t a fluke.”

Familiarity and motivation goes both ways, though.

The REDBLACKS front seven hasn’t been easy to find holes on as Cleyon Laing, Lorenzo Mauldin IV and Michael Wakefield make for a physical first line of defence.

Despite being hampered by injuries at linebacker, Tyron Vrede stepped up with five tackles and a sack in Calgary. Head coach Bob Dyce will be hoping for more of the same without Adarius Pickett and Jovan Santos-Knox.

It’s Jeremiah Masoli taking over the starters job for Ottawa this week as Dru Brown nurses an ankle injury. Having appeared in eight games, Masoli has completed 57 of 80 pass attempts for 655 yards and four touchdowns.

The return of Kalil Pimpleton compliments the already capable Jaelon Acklin, Justin Hardy and Dominique Rhymes at receiver. Hardy has been one of the best in the league this season with 85 receptions and 1,130 yards and Rhymes is rounding into form at the right time.

Rolan Milligan Jr. is back this week in the Riders secondary, a welcome sign for Mace as he’s been elite all year and is tied for the league lead with six interceptions.

When Armstead was cut loose, Khalan Laborn took over the rushing duties in Ottawa’s offence and he’s looked the part of a starter through three games, averaging 5.5 yards per carry.

Laborn draws his toughest assignment yet in a Riders’ defensive front full of talented playmakers. On the line of scrimmage, Laborn will see Micah Johnson and Lake Korte-Moore, followed by linebacker Jameer Thurman who can impact the game in multiple ways.

With their winless streak behind them, the Riders attempt to get back to .500.

A win and the REDBLACKS are in the playoffs.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. ET. Canadian viewers can tune in on CTV while International and U.S. audiences can watch on CFL+.

– with files from Riderville.com and OttawaREDBLACKS.com