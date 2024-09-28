3 stats that defined Saskatchewan’s Week 17 win over Ottawa

REGINA – The momentum of the Week 16 victory stuck with the Saskatchewan Roughriders as they won for a second straight week, defeating the Ottawa REDBLACKS 29-16.

Trevor Harris threw for over 300 yards in the win, and Brett Lauther played hero with multiple crucial field goals, while the Riders defence recorded multiple interceptions and sacks to halt Ottawa from getting into the end zone.

Here are CFL.ca’s three key stats that defined Saskatchewan’s Week 17 win over Ottawa.

10 – FIELD GOALS MADE

While both teams managed to find the end zone in the second half of the game, the first half was carried by each team’s kicker, as Lewis Ward kicked three successful field goals for the REDBLACKS while Brett Lauther contributed 21 points from seven field goals for the Roughriders.

Lauther’s seven field goals are tied for second most by a Roughriders kicker in history, behind only Dave Ridgway who hit eight field goals in a game twice in both 1984 and 1988, and Bob Macoritti who put seven field goals through the uprights in 1978. No Riders kicker in over 45 years has made seven field goals in a single game.

It was also Lauther’s eighth game with five or more field goals as a member of the Roughriders.

3 – INTERCEPTIONS GRABBED BY RIDERS DEFENCE

The loss to the Riders is certainly a game that Jeremiah Masoli would like to forget, but all credit goes to Saskatchewan’s defence who were able to read the plays and intercept Ottawa’s quarterback on three occasions to help get the ball back in Harris’ hands on offence.

Rolan Milligan Jr. grabbed a league-leading seventh interception of the season as he picked off Masoli, while Adam Auclair, a former member of the REDBLACKS, and Marcus Sayles also grabbed interceptions as the Riders defence held Ottawa without a touchdown until the fourth quarter.

Milligan Jr. is tied for the 15th-best single-season interception total in Roughriders history. His seven picks are the most by a Roughrider since Ed Gainey had 10 in 2017.

5 – GAMES THIS SEASON WITH OVER 300 PASSING YARDS FOR HARRIS

While not every drive ended in a touchdown for the Riders on Saturday afternoon – in fact, only one did – Harris was able to help his team move downfield and put Lauther into a position to kick a field goal with ease.

He completed 27 of 36 passes for 315 yards, his fifth game this season with over 300 passing yards, and his fourth straight game recording at least 240 passing yards.