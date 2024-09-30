CFL Fantasy Rewind: A good week to pick the Bombers

TORONTO — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers broke the 50-point mark in their dominant win over the Edmonton Elks in the Week 17 opener. If you’re a CFL Fantasy player who stacked your roster with Bombers’ players, you might have had your most joyous single night of the 2024 season.

Led by Zach Collaros‘ 432-yard and SIX touchdown performance, the Bombers’ dominance spilled all over the world of fantasy this week, claiming the top spot in four of six categories.

Here are the top Fantasy performers at each position from Week 17.

QUARTERBACK

Zach Collaros, WPG: 41 points

Colaros made 21-26 passes for his 432 yards and his six touchdowns were a career-best. The Bombers came up with an exclamation point in their seventh straight win, that also ensure they were the first team in the West Division to lock up a playoff spot.

RUNNING BACKS

Ka’Deem Carey, TOR: 22.9 points

We take this Bomber break to honour Ka’Deem Carey, who turned 13 carries into 90 yards and a touchdown on the ground and caught three passes for 49 yards in the Argos’ win over the Montreal Alouettes.

Brady Oliveira, WPG: 18.9 points

Back to the Bombers. Oliveira had 86 rushing yards and pulled in one 33-yard reception for a touchdown, giving him back-to-back weeks with touchdowns, after somehow being kept out of the end zone all season until Week 16.

WIDE RECEIVERS

Kenny Lawler, WPG: 33 points

Lawler’s 33 points came from an eight-catch, 130-yard, two-touchdown performance. That fantasy total shattered his previous 2024 high of 18.4 that he had in Week 14 against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Nic Demski, WPG: 27.7 points

Demski also came up with a season-best fantasy performance, eclipsing the Week 11, 22.9-point effort he had against the BC Lions. Seeing Collaros, Oliveira and Demski rolling (maybe steamrolling?) again should have Bombers fans buzzing over the rhythm the team finds itself in at this point in the season.

FLEX

Kiondré Smith, HAM: 23.2 points

Another non-Bomber! Smith caught eight passes in the Ticats’ dramatic comeback and overtime win over the Lions for a game-high 92 yards and a touchdown, helping the Ticats to their fourth win in a row.

DEFENCE

TIE! WPG and SSK: nine points

The Bombers are forced to share some of the spotlight here, as the Riders’ defence also amassed nine fantasy points in their win over the Ottawa REDBLACKS. Both defences benefited from three-turnover outings in their respective wins.