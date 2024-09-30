CFL Injury Reports: Week 18

TORONTO — Week 18’s injury reports for all teams will be housed here and will be updated daily.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS AT HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

Friday, Oct. 4 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Tim Hortons Field

Winnipeg did not practice on Monday and therefore did not have an injury report to share. They return to practice on Tuesday, October 1.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS Practice Day Player Name Position Injury TUE WED Game Status

CALGARY STAMPEDERS AT BC LIONS

Friday, Oct. 4 | 10:00 p.m. ET | BC Place

BC LIONS Practice Day Player Name Position Injury MON TUE WED Game Status Jevon Cottoy WR Ankle DNP Justin McInnis WR Ankle DNP Tyler Packer OL Hamstring DNP Jordan Perryman DB Hamstring DNP Patrice Rene DB Shoulder DNP Pete Robertson DL Foot Full

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS AT EDMONTON ELKS

Saturday, Oct. 5 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Commonwealth Stadium