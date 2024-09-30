CFL Injury Reports: Week 18

- News
TORONTO — Week 18’s injury reports for all teams will be housed here and will be updated daily.
Friday, Oct. 4 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Tim Hortons Field
Winnipeg did not practice on Monday and therefore did not have an injury report to share. They return to practice on Tuesday, October 1.
|HAMILTON TIGER-CATS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|MON
|TUE
|WED
|Game Status
|Siriman Bagayogo
|DB
|Head
|DNP
|Greg Bell
|RB
|Ribs
|DNP
|Shemar Bridges
|WR
|Quad
|DNP
|James Butler
|RB
|Healthy
|Full
|Harrison Frost
|QB
|Healthy
|Full
|Evan Johnson
|OL
|Healthy
|Full
|Dezmon Patmon
|WR
|Healthy
|Full
|Nick Usher
|DL
|Ankle
|DNP
|Tim Ward
|DL
|Healthy
|Full
|WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|TUE
|WED
|Game Status
Friday, Oct. 4 | 10:00 p.m. ET | BC Place
|CALGARY STAMPEDERS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|MON
|TUE
|WED
|Game Status
|Clark Barnes
|WR
|Knee
|Limited
|Bryce Bell
|OL
|Calf
|DNP
|Logan Bonner
|QB
|Healthy scratch
|Full
|Josiah Coatney
|DL
|Knee
|DNP
|Branden Dozier
|DB
|Shoulder
|DNP
|Elliot Graham
|DL
|Hamstring
|DNP
|Ishmael Hyman
|WR
|Hamstring
|Full
|Tre Odoms-Dukes
|WR
|Healthy scratch
|Full
|Kyle Saxelid
|OL
|Healthy scratch
|Full
|Malcolm Thompson
|DB
|Hamstring
|Full
|Cole Tucker
|WR
|Hamstring
|Full
|Darius Williams
|LB
|Healthy scratch
|Full
|Kobe Williams
|DB
|Neck
|DNP
|BC LIONS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|MON
|TUE
|WED
|Game Status
|Jevon Cottoy
|WR
|Ankle
|DNP
|Justin McInnis
|WR
|Ankle
|DNP
|Tyler Packer
|OL
|Hamstring
|DNP
|Jordan Perryman
|DB
|Hamstring
|DNP
|Patrice Rene
|DB
|Shoulder
|DNP
|Pete Robertson
|DL
|Foot
|Full
Saturday, Oct. 5 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Commonwealth Stadium