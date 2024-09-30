Follow CFL

Injury Reports September 30, 2024

CFL Injury Reports: Week 18

TORONTO — Week 18’s injury reports for all teams will be housed here and will be updated daily.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS AT HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

Friday, Oct. 4 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Tim Hortons Field

Winnipeg did not practice on Monday and therefore did not have an injury report to share. They return to practice on Tuesday, October 1.

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury MON TUE WED Game Status
Siriman Bagayogo DB Head DNP
Greg Bell RB Ribs DNP
Shemar Bridges WR Quad DNP
James Butler RB Healthy Full
Harrison Frost QB Healthy Full
Evan Johnson OL Healthy Full
Dezmon Patmon WR Healthy Full
Nick Usher DL Ankle DNP
Tim Ward DL Healthy Full

 

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED Game Status

CALGARY STAMPEDERS AT BC LIONS

Friday, Oct. 4 | 10:00 p.m. ET | BC Place

CALGARY STAMPEDERS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury MON TUE WED Game Status
Clark Barnes WR Knee Limited
Bryce Bell OL Calf DNP
Logan Bonner QB Healthy scratch Full
Josiah Coatney DL Knee DNP
Branden Dozier DB Shoulder DNP
Elliot Graham DL Hamstring DNP
Ishmael Hyman WR Hamstring Full
Tre Odoms-Dukes WR Healthy scratch Full
Kyle Saxelid OL Healthy scratch Full
Malcolm Thompson DB Hamstring Full
Cole Tucker WR Hamstring Full
Darius Williams LB Healthy scratch Full
Kobe Williams DB Neck DNP

 

BC LIONS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury MON TUE WED Game Status
Jevon Cottoy WR Ankle DNP
Justin McInnis WR Ankle DNP
Tyler Packer OL Hamstring DNP
Jordan Perryman DB Hamstring DNP
Patrice Rene DB Shoulder DNP
Pete Robertson DL Foot Full

 

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS AT EDMONTON ELKS

Saturday, Oct. 5 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Commonwealth Stadium

 

 

