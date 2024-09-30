The meaning behind CFL officials’ Every Child Matters logo

TORONTO — CFL fans across the country were treated to the work of local Indigenous artists in Week 17, as each team in the league shared its respective Indigenous-themed logos.

CFL officials, wanting to also show their support for Truth and Reconciliation, also got in on the act over the weekend.

All four officiating crews from Week 17 wore a logo that was the combined work of several Indigenous community members, knowledge keepers and Elders. TSN featured the logo in each of their broadcasts over the weekend and we have all of the details on the logo below.

The logo is centred on the Seven Sacred teachings, which come from the Seven Grandfather Teachings from the Anishinaabe people. These teachings have been used by many, but not all First Nations, Métis and Inuit Peoples.

The teachings provide lessons on the relationships we have with all creation and offer direction for the ways we should treat others, in a good way. The Seven Sacred teachings were chosen to represent one for each of the seven officials on the field. Each of the seven teachings can be understood by the animals that represent them.

The seven symbols represent:

Turtle: Truth

Buffalo: Respect

Sabe: Honesty

Wolf: Humility

Beaver: Wisdom

Bear: Courage

Eagle: Love

The child’s hand represents Every Child Matters and the Sept. 30 Orange Shirt Day, which honours the children that survived residential schools and to remember those who did not.