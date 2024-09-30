Zach Collaros headlines 5 PFF grades that stand out from Week 17

TORONTO — Zach Collaros reminded everyone why he is a two-time Most Outstanding Player with his performance in Week 17.

Collaros was excellent in the Bombers 55-27 win over the Edmonton Elks and earned himself the best offensive grade of the week, according to PFF (93.3).

One of his receivers also made the list as one of PFF’s most notable grades and a safety in Hamilton had a standout coverage grade.

Who else made this week’s list? CFL.ca brings you five PFF grades that standout from Week 17.

PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff break down every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades – a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position.

For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.

Zach Collaros | QB | Winnipeg Blue Bombers | 93.3 Offensive Grade

Zach Collaros threw a single-game, career-high six touchdown passes against the Elks on the weekend helping his team to their seventh-straight win. Along with their winning streak continuing, the Bombers also punched their ticket to the post-season with the victory.

Collaros’ 432 yards passing was just seven yards shy of his career-high (439) in 2016 when he was a member of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The veteran pivot had a 158.3 efficiency rating and threw no interceptions on the night.

Kenny Lawler | REC | Winnipeg Blue Bombers | 91.2 Receiving Grade

One of Collaros’ favourite targets in that game was Kenny Lawler. Lawler earned the week’s best receiving grade, hauling in eight of nine targets for 130 yards and two touchdowns. Lawler averaged 16.3 yards per catch, including two receptions of over 30 yards.

According to PFF, he also had four explosive plays (15+ yards).

Shawn Oakman | DL | Edmonton Elks | 88.9 Defensive Grade

Though his team was on the losing end of the contest against Winnipeg, defensive end Shawn Oakman earned the week’s best defensive grade, including a 89.7 run defensive grade and a 69.0 pass rush grade.

In the contest, the six-foot-nine, 287-pounder totalled four defensive tackles.

Stavros Katsantonis | DB | Hamilton Tiger-Cats | 86.8 Coverage Grade

Stavros Katsantonis was everywhere on the field for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in their overtime victory against the BC Lions, earning himself the an 86.8 coverage grade.

The Ticats safety allowed no receptions, knocked down two passes, and totalled three tackles on defence.

Cole Spieker | REC | Montreal Alouettes | 87.1 Receiving Grade

AIRED IT OUT TO COOOOLE SPIEKER 🛩️#CFLGameday on TSN & RDS

📲: Stream on CFL+ pic.twitter.com/GopFXqktog — CFL (@CFL) September 29, 2024

Cole Spieker hauled in three of the four passes thrown his way on Saturday night, earning himself an 87.1 receiving grade.

The Alouettes’ pass-catcher totalled 99 yards in the game, his longest reception for 39, and averaged 33 yards per catch to go along with a touchdown.